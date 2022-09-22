Social Security Schedule: When October 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent

The Social Security payment schedule for October 2022 will be business as usual for most people, though recipients who qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) won’t be getting a payment due to a quirk in the payment schedule.

Because SSI recipients were issued two checks in September, no check will be sent in October. For all other Social Security recipients, October payments will follow the normal schedule. Here is a quick rundown:

If your birth date is on the 1st-10th of the month, your payment will be distributed on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

If your birth date is on the 11th-20th, your payment will be distributed on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

If your birth date is on the 21st-31st, your payment will be distributed on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The average Social Security benefit for 2022 is $1,657 a month, CNET reported. That amount is expected to increase substantially in 2023 thanks to this year’s high inflation rate. The latest estimate for the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is 8.7%, according to The Senior Citizens League, a non-partisan seniors advocacy group. That would be the highest COLA in more than 40 years and push the average benefit to about $1,800 a month in 2023.

As GOBankingRates previously reported, the average Social Security payment could reach $2,112 a month by 2030 if COLA trends follow the same pattern they have since 2001, when the average monthly payment was only $874.

Some recipients qualify for SSI if Social Security checks aren’t enough to cover basic living expenses. The SSI program is overseen by the Social Security Administration and provides monthly payments to adults and children with a disability or blindness who have income and resources below specific financial limits. SSI payments are also made to people 65 and older without disabilities who meet the financial qualifications.

According to the SSA website, SSI benefits are usually paid on the 1st of the month unless the 1st falls on a weekend, in which case payments will be issued the Friday before the 1st. Two SSI checks are sent in April, September and December, while no checks are sent in January, May and October.

If you don’t receive your payment on your scheduled date, the Social Security Administration says to allow three additional mailing days before contacting the agency.

