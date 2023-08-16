Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security: SSA Expediates Disability Application Process — 12 New Allowances Considered

2 min Read
By David Nadelle
Social Security: Files and folders in desk drawer with labels and tabs: Home office management stock photo
Bill Oxford / iStock.com

The Social Security Administration’s (SSA) Compassionate Allowances (CAL) program is designed to accelerate the application process of disability claims for individuals with severe medical conditions that are likely to meet the SSA’s definition of disability. Often, due to the severe nature of many of the Compassionate Allowance conditions, claims are allowed based on medical confirmation of the diagnosis alone.

The list of Compassionate Allowances conditions is periodically reviewed and updated based on new medical knowledge, advancements in diagnosis and changes in medical practice. On August 14, the SSA announced 12 new Compassionate Allowances, which include chromosome disorders, rare tumors and types of cancers.

According to the SSA press release, there are now a total of 278 conditions approved by the SSA for the CAL initiative and the administration has approved Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for nearly 900,000 people with severe disabilities through the program.

Are You Retirement Ready?

“The Social Security Administration remains committed to reducing barriers and ensuring people who are eligible for benefits receive them,” said Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi. “Our Compassionate Allowances program allows us to reinforce that commitment by expediting the disability application process for people with the most severe disabilities.”

The CAL program involves collaboration with medical experts, including doctors and researchers, who provide input on the medical conditions that should be included on the Compassionate Allowances list. According to the SSA, CAL conditions are developed as a result of information received from advocacy groups, the Social Security and Disability Determination Service communities, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and past public outreach hearings.

The 12 conditions added to the Compassionate Allowances list are:

  • 1p36 Deletion Syndrome
  • Anaplastic Ependymoma
  • Calciphylaxis
  • Cholangiocarcinoma
  • FOXG1 Syndrome
  • Leber Congenital Amaurosis
  • Metastatic Endometrial Adenocarcinoma
  • Paraneoplastic Cerebellar Degeneration
  • Pineoblastoma — Childhood
  • Primary Omental Cancer
  • Sarcomatoid Carcinoma of the Lung — Stages II-IV
  • Trisomy 9

For more information about the program, including a list of all Compassionate Allowances conditions, check out the SSA Compassionate Allowances page (you can also submit the name of a condition or disease to be considered for the list). To apply for disability benefits, visit the agency’s Disability Benefits page, where you can create a personal my Social Security account to monitor the status of your claim.

Are You Retirement Ready?

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

August 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?

Social Security

How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?

August 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

August 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Are You Breaking One of Social Security’s 2,728 Rules?

Social Security

Are You Breaking One of Social Security's 2,728 Rules?

August 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: There Are ‘100 Million Different’ Ways To Claim Your Benefits — Which One Gets You the Most Money?

Social Security

Social Security: There Are '100 Million Different' Ways To Claim Your Benefits -- Which One Gets You the Most Money?

August 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security COLA Drop from 8.7% to 3% (or Less) in 2024 Not as Scary as It Sounds — Here’s Why

Social Security

Social Security COLA Drop from 8.7% to 3% (or Less) in 2024 Not as Scary as It Sounds -- Here's Why

August 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Can Debt Collectors Garnish Your SSI Payments?

Social Security

Social Security: Can Debt Collectors Garnish Your SSI Payments?

August 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security Schedule: When Benefits Will Arrive in August 2023

Social Security

Social Security Schedule: When Benefits Will Arrive in August 2023

August 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

Social Security

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

August 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

‘Automatic Millionaire’ Author David Bach: Here’s Why You Should Start Collecting Social Security ASAP

Social Security

'Automatic Millionaire' Author David Bach: Here's Why You Should Start Collecting Social Security ASAP

August 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher

Social Security

Social Security: Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher

August 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Mitch McConnell’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Mitch McConnell's Social Security Check?

August 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 50% Cuts Are Coming for Boomers’ Cost of Living Adjustment Next Year

Social Security

Social Security: 50% Cuts Are Coming for Boomers' Cost of Living Adjustment Next Year

August 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?

Social Security

Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?

August 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Maximizing Social Security: How Avoiding These 7 Mistakes Can Add $120K to Your Nest Egg

Social Security

Maximizing Social Security: How Avoiding These 7 Mistakes Can Add $120K to Your Nest Egg

August 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 2024 COLA Predicted to Drop by 5.7% — But It Could Save You on Taxes

Social Security

Social Security: 2024 COLA Predicted to Drop by 5.7% -- But It Could Save You on Taxes

August 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!