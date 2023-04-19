Social Security: SSI Payment Schedule 2023 — Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now

Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The latest cost-of-living (COLA) adjustment boosted Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments by 8.7%, outpacing current inflation. This year, SSI recipients should see a maximum federal payment of $914 for eligible individuals, $1,371 for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse and $458 for an essential person.

See: Suze Orman, Warren Buffett and Other Money Experts Weigh In on How To Best Set Yourself Up for Retirement

Find: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

Social Security retirement, disability and survivors benefits are paid on one of three Wednesdays each month. However, if you received Social Security before May 1997 — or if you’re receiving both Social Security and SSI — Social Security is paid on the third day of the month while SSI is paid on the first. When a beneficiary receives their payments depends on their date of birth.

The SSI payment schedule is a little different. When the first of the month falls on a weekend, then the payment date is set on the last Friday of the previous month. This year, SSI beneficiaries get two SSI payments in March, June, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, April, July and October.

Here’s when to expect your SSI payments in 2023:

January 2023 Payment: Dec. 30, 2022.

Dec. 30, 2022. February 2023 Payment: Feb. 1.

Feb. 1. March 2023 Payment: March 1.

March 1. April 2023 Payment: March 31.

March 31. May 2023 Payment: May 1.

May 1. June 2023 Payment: June 1.

June 1. July 2023 Payment: June 30.

June 30. August 2023 Payment: Aug. 1.

Aug. 1. September 2023 Payment: Sept. 1.

Sept. 1. October 2023 Payment: Sept. 29.

Sept. 29. November 2023 Payment: Nov. 1.

Nov. 1. December 2023 Payment: Dec. 1.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Take Our Poll: Do You Think the US Should Raise the Medicare Tax on High Earners To Help Save the Program?

If you don’t receive your payment on the expected date, wait three additional mailing days before contacting the Social Security Administration. Most payments go out via direct deposit, so you can expect to receive your payment on the above dates, but this may depend on your bank.

More From GOBankingRates