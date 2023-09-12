Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security: What’s the Average Payment in Fall 2023

4 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Several Social Security cards rest on top of a $100 bill.
DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The average Social Security payment changes every month for a simple reason: Whenever new beneficiaries enter the system and others leave it, their payments impact the average in one direction or the other. The changes aren’t usually much from month to month, but they can be pretty big from year to year.

Look no further than this year, when Social Security’s annual cost-of-living adjustment was 8.7% — the highest in more than four decades. The 2023 COLA, based on the previous year’s soaring inflation rate, pushed the average check up by $146 a month vs. 2022.

If you’re already receiving a Social Security retirement benefit, your payment won’t change until next year, when the 2024 COLA goes into effect. But it’s still helpful to see what the average Social Security benefit is and how it changes over time.

Here’s a look at how Social Security benefits have changed in recent months and what they will likely be in fall 2023.

What Was the Average Social Security Payment in Each Month of 2023?

Here’s what the Social Security Administration has reported as the average retirement payment during the first seven months of the year:

  • January 2023: $1,779.16
  • February 2023: $1,781.63
  • March 2023: $1,833.23
  • April 2023: $1,834.80
  • May 2023: $1,787.31
  • June 2023: $1,788.89
  • July 2023: $1,790.56

How Much Will the Average Social Security Payment Likely Be in Fall 2023?

Nobody will know the average payment for fall 2023 until the SSA releases its monthly statistical snapshots for September, October and November. However, based on the trend from January to July, you can expect the average to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $1,780 to $1,800 a month.

Are You Retirement Ready?

That doesn’t mean your payment will be at or even near that number. Depending on how much you earned during your career and when you claimed Social Security retirement benefits, your payment could be much higher or lower than average.

According to the SSA, the maximum Social Security retirement check is $4,555 a month in 2023. The lowest special minimum benefit is $49.40 in 2023, depending on how many years of coverage you have.

How Much Was the COLA in 2022 and 2023?

After many years of meager cost-of-living adjustments, the Social Security Administration really pumped up payments for recipients in 2022 and 2023 due to inflation rates that hit 40-year highs. For 2022, the COLA was 5.9%, while the 2023 COLA rose to 8.7%.

What Are the Projections for the COLA in 2024?

With inflation easing throughout 2023, Social Security recipients can expect the 2024 COLA to drop to around 3%. A COLA of 3% would raise the average monthly benefit in 2024 by about $53.60 from current levels.

How Can You Maximize Your Social Security Payment?

If you’re already drawing Social Security benefits, there’s not much you can do to increase them other than wait for next year’s COLA. But if you’re still in the workforce, there are two primary ways to bump up your benefit. 

The first is to maximize the amount you earn every year. The SSA calculates your benefit based on the 35 top-earning years of your working career, up to the annual wage base. In 2023, the Social Security wage base is $160,200, so the more you earn up to that limit, the higher your benefit will ultimately be.

Are You Retirement Ready?

The second way to boost your payout is to delay filing for benefits. Full retirement age, or the age at which you’re entitled to your full Social Security benefit, is 67 for most workers. However, you can file for benefits as early as 62 or as late as 70. For each year you delay filing after age 67, your monthly payment amount will jump by a whopping 8%, to a maximum of 24% if you file at age 70.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Social Security: With Cuts and No Cuts, Here’s What Your Benefit Should Be in 10 Years

Social Security

Social Security: With Cuts and No Cuts, Here's What Your Benefit Should Be in 10 Years

November 23, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Why One Social Security Expert Argues Couples Waiting Until Full Retirement To Claim Benefits Is ‘Gamble’

Social Security

Why One Social Security Expert Argues Couples Waiting Until Full Retirement To Claim Benefits Is 'Gamble'

November 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Worst Places in Michigan for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

10 Worst Places in Michigan for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

November 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Benefits?

Social Security

Social Security: How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Benefits?

November 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Expert Breaks Down ‘Widow’s Scam’ and 3 Other Mistakes That Can Cost Thousands

Social Security

Social Security: Expert Breaks Down 'Widow's Scam' and 3 Other Mistakes That Can Cost Thousands

November 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Why You Will Get Two Social Security Checks in December

Social Security

Why You Will Get Two Social Security Checks in December

November 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Has Distributed Over $23 Billion in Overpayments and Wants Them Back — What Can They Do If You Can’t Pay?

Social Security

Social Security Has Distributed Over $23 Billion in Overpayments and Wants Them Back -- What Can They Do If You Can't Pay?

November 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: States That Would Be Impacted The Least

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: States That Would Be Impacted The Least

November 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

Social Security

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

November 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 4 Programs and Services for Boomers Struggling in Retirement

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 4 Programs and Services for Boomers Struggling in Retirement

November 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: How Big Is Mitch McConnell’s Check?

Social Security

Social Security: How Big Is Mitch McConnell's Check?

November 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

Social Security

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

November 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age

Social Security

Here's the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age

November 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Social Security

10 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

November 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security COLA Will Drop Significantly in 2024 — How Low Could It Go?

Social Security

Social Security COLA Will Drop Significantly in 2024 -- How Low Could It Go?

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Don’t Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

Social Security

Social Security: Don't Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Cash Back at Walmart

Let this free tool pay you up to 15% cash back when you shop online.

Start Earning

A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home.
A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Take Surveys. Get Paid.

$55k+ paid daily to members who share their opinion on Survey Junkie. 1) Join Free 2) Take Surveys 3) Earn Cash & Gift Cards

Earn Now

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!