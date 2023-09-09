Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

These Are the 5 Areas That Impact Social Security Most — How To Use Them to Your Financial Advantage

4 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Mature couple doing family finances at home.
Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

One thing to remember about Social Security is that the check you receive in retirement is almost entirely based on what you do during your career. The Social Security Administration has rules to determine the most and least you can get, but there is a wide gap between what different retirees receive every month.

According to the SSA, the average retirement benefit as of July 2023 is $1,790.56 a month. The maximum Social Security retirement check is $4,555 a month in 2023. The special minimum benefit ranges as low as $49.40 in 2023, depending on how many years of coverage you have, SmartAsset reported.

The factors that go into determining those differences are fairly straightforward. It depends on how much money you make during your career and how long you work. However, there are other factors at play as well. Here’s a look at the five areas that impact your Social Security payment the most.

1. Number of Years You Worked

According to the SSA, Social Security benefits are typically calculated using “average indexed monthly earnings,” which summarizes up to 35 years of a worker’s indexed earnings. A lot of techno-jargon goes into the computation – including determining the primary insurance amount (PIA) – but it mainly means that your monthly benefit is based on your 35 highest-earning years as a worker.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Working more than 35 years won’t necessarily impact your Social Security payment, but working less than 35 years will. If you have worked for fewer than 35 years, the years without earnings are counted as zeros, which can lower the average payments used to calculate your benefit.

2. How Much You Earn

The second main area that impacts Social Security is the amount of money you earn while working. You will pay Social Security taxes on all earnings up to a certain limit, and the taxes you pay will determine your retirement benefits. As of 2023, 6.2% of your wages go toward Social Security taxes. Those taxes end when you reach annual earnings of $160,200 a year.

Once you hit the income threshold, your earnings are not subject to Social Security payroll taxes. This means that to get the maximum benefit, you would need to earn at least $160,200 a year – nearly triple the median annual wage of $57,200, according to the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

3. When You Claim Benefits

You can file for Social Security benefits as early as 62 or as late as 70 (and beyond), but the longer you wait, the higher your benefit. To get the full benefits you are due, you must wait until full retirement age to claim them, which is either 66- or 67-years-old, depending on when you were born. To get the maximum benefit, you need to wait until age 70. There is no financial advantage to waiting beyond 70, but no rule says you must claim Social Security at 70.

Are You Retirement Ready?

4. Marital Status

Retirees who are married or divorced could be entitled to extra monthly money through spousal or divorce benefits. As the Motley Fool reported, spousal benefits are available if you are married to someone entitled to Social Security retirement or disability benefits. The maximum amount you can receive is half what your spouse qualifies for at their full retirement age.

There are two requirements to qualify for divorce benefits: you can’t currently be married, and your previous marriage must have lasted for at least ten years. As with spousal benefits, the most you can collect is half your ex-spouse’s total retirement age benefit amount.

You can still collect spousal or divorce benefits even if you are eligible for benefits on your work record – but you can’t get both simultaneously. The amount you collect is the higher of the two, so if you qualify for $1,200 a month based on your work record and $1,000 a month based on your spouse’s record, your total benefit will be $1,200.

5. Official Earnings Record

No matter how much you earned during your career and how long you worked, your benefit will only reflect your official earnings record with the SSA. Although it’s unlikely that your record is inaccurate, there’s always a chance that your benefit should be higher or lower than it should be. To ensure the accuracy of your records, you can check your Social Security statement online by opening a “my Social Security” account.

Are You Retirement Ready?

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Social Security: What Happens to Your Benefits When You Die?

Social Security

Social Security: What Happens to Your Benefits When You Die?

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: How the Current Proposal Can Impact You

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: How the Current Proposal Can Impact You

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

Social Security

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Nancy Pelosi’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Nancy Pelosi's Social Security Check?

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 50% Cuts Are Coming for Boomers’ Cost of Living Adjustment Next Year

Social Security

Social Security: 50% Cuts Are Coming for Boomers' Cost of Living Adjustment Next Year

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Update: Benefits Cut of $13,100 Likely By 2033

Social Security

Social Security Update: Benefits Cut of $13,100 Likely By 2033

September 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 States To Avoid If You’re Living on Just a Social Security Check

Social Security

10 States To Avoid If You're Living on Just a Social Security Check

September 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Taking Social Security Early Can Give You a 15-Year Head Start on Retirement

Social Security

How Taking Social Security Early Can Give You a 15-Year Head Start on Retirement

September 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?

Social Security

What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?

September 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 5 Creative Ways To Prepare Now If You’re Worried About the Future

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 5 Creative Ways To Prepare Now If You're Worried About the Future

September 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Considering Taking Social Security at Age 62? Why You May Be Hurting More Than Just Yourself

Social Security

Considering Taking Social Security at Age 62? Why You May Be Hurting More Than Just Yourself

September 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security

Social Security

10 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security

September 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Ways People Are Wasting Their Social Security Checks

Social Security

7 Ways People Are Wasting Their Social Security Checks

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security COLA Will Drop Significantly in 2024 — How Low Could It Go?

Social Security

Social Security COLA Will Drop Significantly in 2024 -- How Low Could It Go?

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

15 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

15 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

Social Security

Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Safeguard Your Future with American Hartford Gold

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

Master the Art of Investing: Join The Masterworks Community

Could this be a perfect investment strategy? Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns.

LEARN MORE

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!