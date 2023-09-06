Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Considering Taking Social Security at Age 62? Why You May Be Hurting More Than Just Yourself

4 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
The older couple looks at the bill in confusion from an unexpected expense.
Andrii Zastrozhnov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Anyone familiar with the way Social Security works probably knows that the longer you wait to file for retirement benefits, the higher your monthly payment. You can claim benefits as early as age 62, but that’s almost always the wrong move from a strict financial standpoint. Even so, a lot of people do claim benefits at 62 — and they might be hurting more than themselves financially.

When millions of Americans claim Social Security at age 62, it puts “more strain on the system’s trust fund,” according to John F. Wasik, author of “Lincolnomics” and 18 other books.

“As the average American gets older, that will put even more pressure on the system,” Wasik wrote in a recent column for Forbes.

The trust fund he’s referring to is the Old Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund, a budget surplus that currently pays for about 23% of Social Security benefits. The OASI fund is expected to run out of money in about a decade. When it does, Social Security will have to depend solely on payroll taxes for funding.

Are You Retirement Ready?

The reason the OASI fund is rapidly depleting is because many baby boomers have reached retirement age and started claiming benefits. The large population of boomers helped contribute to the Social Security surplus when they were working and paying into the system. Now that they are collecting Social Security rather than contributing to it, the system is being drained.

This is why the Social Security Administration incentivizes retirees to wait longer to collect benefits by offering them bigger monthly payments. When you delay filing for Social Security, you not only boost your benefit — you also keep the SSA from having to pay you immediately.

However, when you file for benefits at age 62 rather than wait for full retirement age or later, one of the SSA’s key budget strategies goes out the window. Meanwhile, you could take a huge personal financial hit as well.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, here are four advantages of waiting to claim Social Security benefits beyond age 62:

  1. Delaying benefits to age 70 instead of 62 increases monthly benefits by 77% in inflation-adjusted terms, according to a paper in the “Journal of Financial Planning” by Wade Pfau and Steve Parrish.
  2. Claiming benefits as early as age 62 results in lifetime benefits that are about 30% less than what they’d be at full retirement age. Claiming at full retirement age gives you 100% of your earned benefit, while waiting until age 70 gives you 124% of what you’d get at full retirement age.
  3. Waiting until age 70 to claim Social Security would boost recipients’ lifetime discretionary spending by a median of $182,370 in today’s dollars, according to a study conducted by David Altig of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Laurence Kotlikoff of Boston University and Victor Yifan Ye, a research scientist at Opendoor Technologies.
  4. An analysis from Fidelity ran the numbers on a hypothetical situation involving a person with typical career earnings who turned 62 in 2022. If the person waits until age 67 to collect Social Security, they will receive about $2,000 a month. However, if they begin taking benefits at age 62, they will only receive $1,400 a month. If the person starts collecting at age 67 and lives until age 90, they will have received about $600,000 in Social Security benefits during the course of their retirement, spread over 23 years. If they started collecting at age 62, their total payout over 28 years would be about $470,400 — a difference of nearly $130,000. The difference would be even bigger if they waited until age 70 to collect.
Are You Retirement Ready?

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

7 Ways People Are Wasting Their Social Security Checks

Social Security

7 Ways People Are Wasting Their Social Security Checks

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security COLA Will Drop Significantly in 2024 — How Low Could It Go?

Social Security

Social Security COLA Will Drop Significantly in 2024 -- How Low Could It Go?

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

15 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

15 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

Social Security

Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security 2023: Recent Study Shows Quarter of Americans Underestimate Their Benefits By $5,000

Social Security

Social Security 2023: Recent Study Shows Quarter of Americans Underestimate Their Benefits By $5,000

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Major Cuts to Social Security Are Back on the Table — What’s Being Proposed Now?

Social Security

Major Cuts to Social Security Are Back on the Table -- What's Being Proposed Now?

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Your Family Could Lose an Entire Month of Benefits When You Die — Here’s How

Social Security

Social Security: Your Family Could Lose an Entire Month of Benefits When You Die -- Here's How

September 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Signs You Will Be Able To Live on Your Social Security Check

Social Security

6 Signs You Will Be Able To Live on Your Social Security Check

September 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: You Could Get a Second Check in September — Here’s Why

Social Security

Social Security: You Could Get a Second Check in September -- Here's Why

September 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

September 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 4 Updates Retirees Should Know for September 2023

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 4 Updates Retirees Should Know for September 2023

September 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

‘Automatic Millionaire’ Author David Bach: Here’s Why You Should Start Collecting Social Security ASAP

Social Security

'Automatic Millionaire' Author David Bach: Here's Why You Should Start Collecting Social Security ASAP

September 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

12 Best Places in Michigan for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

12 Best Places in Michigan for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

September 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 5 Ways Boomers Should Prepare for the Upcoming Cost of Living Adjustment Changes

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 5 Ways Boomers Should Prepare for the Upcoming Cost of Living Adjustment Changes

September 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Mitch McConnell’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Mitch McConnell's Social Security Check?

September 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

September 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Safeguard Your Future with American Hartford Gold

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

Master the Art of Investing: Join The Masterworks Community

Could this be a perfect investment strategy? Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns.

LEARN MORE

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!