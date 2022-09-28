Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments Won’t Be Sent in October 2022

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Young African American taking care of his old father in a wheelchair stock photo
RgStudio / iStock.com

Social Security recipients who also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits don’t get SSI payments every month — and October 2022 is one of the months they aren’t sent out. Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries get two SSI payments in April, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, May and October.

Normally, SSI payments are deposited on the first day of every month unless that date falls on a weekend or holiday. In this case, payments are issued on the Friday before the first.

SSI benefits are provided to Social Security recipients whose normal Social Security checks aren’t enough to cover basic living expenses. The program is overseen by the Social Security Administration and provides monthly payments to adults and children with a disability or blindness who have income and resources below specific financial limits. SSI payments are also made to people 65 and older without disabilities who meet the financial qualifications.

Some states and U.S. territories supplement the federal SSI benefit with additional payments. The exact amount you receive varies based on your income, living arrangements and other factors. The maximum SSI amount changes based on an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) — tied to inflation — that applies to Social Security benefits.

The monthly maximum federal SSI amounts for 2022 are $841 for an eligible individual, $1,261 for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse, and $421 for an essential person, according to the SSA. You can expect those numbers to go up next year due to an expected spike in the 2023 COLA.

The COLA for 2022 was 5.9%. However, because of soaring consumer prices this year, the projected 2023 COLA is 8.7%, according to the latest estimate from The Senior Citizens League, a non-partisan seniors advocacy group.

Vance Cariaga
