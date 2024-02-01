As ‘Loud Budgeting’ Trends on TikTok, Is It for You? 6 Ways It Absolutely Works

Many lifestyle trends today emerge from popular social media platforms like TikTok. Now, a new money trend is currently taking hold: “loud budgeting.”

As explained by CNBC, TikToker Lukas Battle is widely credited for coining the term. The idea behind loud budgeting is that you communicate openly and honestly about your personal budget without feeling embarrassed. In other words, you live your budgeting best life. One example of loud budgeting is that instead of just declining a lunch invitation, you might say “Sorry, can’t go out to dinner, I’ve got $7 a day to live on.”

While some TikTok trends are suspect and shouldn’t be taken seriously, this is one that most financial experts may back. Loud budgeting shows that you’re financially responsible, which could help improve your finances in the long run.

6 Ways That ‘Loud Budgeting’ Shows You’re Fiscally Responsible

Here are six signs that you’re a financially healthy person — and that you’re a great example of a “loud budgeting” propenent, according to HuffPost:

You’re communicating your needs : Explaining your financial boundaries and values to your family and friends can help them understand what you’re comfortable with when it comes to spending money. If you need to go to a less expensive restaurant or take a more economical vacation, it’s important to speak up about it.

: Explaining your financial boundaries and values to your family and friends can help them understand what you’re comfortable with when it comes to spending money. If you need to go to a less expensive restaurant or take a more economical vacation, it’s important to speak up about it. You’re setting specific financial goals : Loud budgeting can help you stick to your financial goals. Whether saving for a down payment on a house, building up your emergency fund, or saving for your child’s education, being deliberate about your budget will help.

: Loud budgeting can help you stick to your financial goals. Whether saving for a down payment on a house, building up your emergency fund, or saving for your child’s education, being deliberate about your budget will help. You’re being honest about gifts : Instead of creating a gift wish list for your friends and family around the holidays, you can ask them to help you save toward a goal. These gifts can help fund a life milestone like having your first child or saving for a family vacation. Loud budgeting translates into asking for smart financial gifts rather than asking for gifts you probably don’t need.

: Instead of creating a gift wish list for your friends and family around the holidays, you can ask them to help you save toward a goal. These gifts can help fund a life milestone like having your first child or saving for a family vacation. Loud budgeting translates into asking for smart financial gifts rather than asking for gifts you probably don’t need. You’re taking your values into consideration : Considering your values when budgeting is key. If you cut down on unnecessary expenses so you can make room to afford more of the things that bring you joy, you’re loud budgeting.

: Considering your values when budgeting is key. If you cut down on unnecessary expenses so you can make room to afford more of the things that bring you joy, you’re loud budgeting. You’re trying out new money-saving hacks : Experimenting with money-saving hacks is a true sign of a financially healthy individual. These could include finding and canceling your unused streaming subscriptions, opening a high-yield savings account, or trying to negotiate interest rates with your current credit card providers.

: Experimenting with money-saving hacks is a true sign of a financially healthy individual. These could include finding and canceling your unused streaming subscriptions, opening a high-yield savings account, or trying to negotiate interest rates with your current credit card providers. You’re coming up with alternative plans: Instead of opting out of that dinner with friends or a weekend away with your buddies, coming up with alternative plans shows that you’re being financially smart. You could suggest cooking dinner at home with your friends or doing a “staycation” nearby instead.

