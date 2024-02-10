Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Budgeting

5 Budget Tips for Supporting an Adult Child

2 min Read
By Gina Hagler
An envelope full of cash with the word "Groceries" printed on it, with other envelopes in the background.
RonBailey / Getty Images/iStockphoto

A recent study in USA Today found that “65% of parents give their adult children (ages 22-40) some kind of financial support” to the tune of $178 on average per month. However, not all of these parents can easily afford this support for their adult children.

Yet the parents providing the funds “feel their adult children need support due to the economic climate,” whether for groceries, housing or a phone. If you find yourself in this position as a parent, here are 5 budget tips for supporting your adult child:

  1. Lay out your expectations. Make sure your adult child understands what they must do to continue receiving your financial support. Whether it’s abstaining from drinking or subsidizing their cost of living as long as they remain employed, make it clear that your support is not unequivocal.
  2. Specify your terms. Be clear about what’s involved with your financial support. For instance, how much money will you give them and for how long? Will any of this need to be repaid? Also, try to determine the use/purpose for these funds upfront, whether it’s for a vacation, groceries, hobbies or anything else. Will you require receipts or other proof of how the money is spent? The clearer you can be at the beginning, the better.
  3. Use autopay. Transfer funds on a specified day each month, and only once a month. To keep your budget and finances running smoothly, make it clear there will be no additional funds available unless there is an emergency and that what qualifies as an emergency is defined upfront.
  4. Take advantage of rewards. When possible, have your adult child use a credit card with points to pay for expenses like gas, groceries or even their rent. This makes it easier to track their spending and you benefit from the accrual of points which you can apply for something like travel.
  5. Sign up for family plans. Take advantage of family plans for things like cell phones or streaming services when possible to qualify for group rates and more favorable terms. This will save you money overall, and you won’t have to give your adult child cash (particularly helpful if they’re not good at managing their money).

More From GOBankingRates

Different Ways To Budget

Types of Budgeting

Related Content

10 Overpriced Kid and Baby Items Parents Should Stay Away From Buying

Shopping

10 Overpriced Kid and Baby Items Parents Should Stay Away From Buying

February 08, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

5 Products Under $25 To Solve Everyday Inconveniences

Shopping

5 Products Under $25 To Solve Everyday Inconveniences

February 08, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

7 Ways To Lower Your Monthly Budget as a Retiree

Saving Money

7 Ways To Lower Your Monthly Budget as a Retiree

February 08, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

12 Electric Vehicles That Are Selling Below Sticker Price

Saving Money

12 Electric Vehicles That Are Selling Below Sticker Price

February 08, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Financial Experts: Always Buy These 6 Things Right Before the Super Bowl

Saving Money

Financial Experts: Always Buy These 6 Things Right Before the Super Bowl

February 10, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

7 Things Boomers Still Spend Money on That Millennials and Gen Z Don’t

Savings Advice

7 Things Boomers Still Spend Money on That Millennials and Gen Z Don't

February 10, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

25 Signs You Should Sell Your Car Right Now

Saving Money

25 Signs You Should Sell Your Car Right Now

February 10, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

6 Cars That Are Plummeting in Value

Saving Money

6 Cars That Are Plummeting in Value

February 10, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

5 Budget-Friendly Amazon Finds Worth Subscribing To

Shopping

5 Budget-Friendly Amazon Finds Worth Subscribing To

February 08, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Avoid Buying These 6 Luxury Cars Most Likely To Have Major Mechanical Problems

Saving Money

Avoid Buying These 6 Luxury Cars Most Likely To Have Major Mechanical Problems

February 10, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

How Much the Price of New Cars Changed Throughout 2023

Saving Money

How Much the Price of New Cars Changed Throughout 2023

February 08, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

7 Mistakes First-Time Costco Shoppers Almost Always Make

Shopping

7 Mistakes First-Time Costco Shoppers Almost Always Make

February 09, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

11 Best Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On for Super Bowl Sunday

Shopping

11 Best Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On for Super Bowl Sunday

February 10, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

7 House Items Buyers Almost Always Regret

Saving Money

7 House Items Buyers Almost Always Regret

February 10, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

10 Clothing Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree To Save Money

Shopping

10 Clothing Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree To Save Money

February 09, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

The 10 Best Free Dating Apps of 2024

Saving Money

The 10 Best Free Dating Apps of 2024

February 10, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!