12 Electric Vehicles That Are Selling Below Sticker Price

By Dawn Allcot
In June 2023, when many vehicles were still selling for MSRP or higher, electric vehicles (EVs) were going for 20% or more off sticker price, according to Kelley Blue Book Data. In spite of statistics from J.D. Power that show a growing number of consumers interested in EVs, dealers are slashing prices to move EVs off lots.

Research from Cox Automotive showed that the percentage of EV sales amidst all passenger cars rose from 6.1% to 7.9%, year-over-year, between 2022 and 2023. Inventory levels grew exponentially while demand grew in a linear way, Cox reported. Additionally Cox predicted more incentives and more discounts for 2024.

Right now, you can find many EVs selling for below sticker price, including luxury models like Genesis, Audi and BMW. Here are some EVs you should expect to snag at a discount, according to Edmunds pricing research, in 2024.

Keep in mind, many of these vehicles no longer qualify for the Federal EV Tax Credit but check with your dealer for local incentives. Also, keep in mind these prices do not reflect the fuel savings you’ll realize with an electric vehicle, especially if you opt to charge your EV primarily at home, using renewable energy like solar power.

1. Audi RS e-tron GT

  • MSRP: $148,595
  • Edmunds Suggested Price: $143,061

2. BMW i4

  • MSRP for eDrive35: $53,195
  • Edmunds Suggested Price: $59,723

3. Ford Mustang Mach-E

  • MSRP: $45,380
  • Edmunds Suggested Price: $43,138
4. Genesis GV60

  • MSRP: $53,350
  • Edmunds Suggested Price: $51,740

5. Hyundai Ioniq 5 (SE Standard Range)

  • MSRP: $43,175
  • Edmunds Suggested Price: $41,327

6. Hyundai Kona Electric

  • MSRP: $25,625
  • Edmunds Suggested Retail Price: $24,647

7. Mercedes-Benz EQB

  • MSRP: $53,900
  • Edmunds Suggested Price: $52,495

8. Nissan Leaf

  • MSRP: $29,280
  • Edmunds Suggested Price: $27,274

9. Kia EV6

  • MSRP: $43,925
  • Edmunds Suggested Price: $38,325

10. Kia Niro EV (Wind)

  • MSRP: $40,925
  • Edmunds Suggested Retail Price: $36,003

11. Lexus RZ 450e

  • MSRP: $55,150
  • Edmunds Suggested Retail Price: $52,754

12. Porsche Taycan

  • MSRP: $92,550
  • Edmunds Suggested Retail Price: $88,633

