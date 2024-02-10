12 Electric Vehicles That Are Selling Below Sticker Price

Marcus Lindstrom / iStock.com

In June 2023, when many vehicles were still selling for MSRP or higher, electric vehicles (EVs) were going for 20% or more off sticker price, according to Kelley Blue Book Data. In spite of statistics from J.D. Power that show a growing number of consumers interested in EVs, dealers are slashing prices to move EVs off lots.

Research from Cox Automotive showed that the percentage of EV sales amidst all passenger cars rose from 6.1% to 7.9%, year-over-year, between 2022 and 2023. Inventory levels grew exponentially while demand grew in a linear way, Cox reported. Additionally Cox predicted more incentives and more discounts for 2024.

Right now, you can find many EVs selling for below sticker price, including luxury models like Genesis, Audi and BMW. Here are some EVs you should expect to snag at a discount, according to Edmunds pricing research, in 2024.

Keep in mind, many of these vehicles no longer qualify for the Federal EV Tax Credit but check with your dealer for local incentives. Also, keep in mind these prices do not reflect the fuel savings you’ll realize with an electric vehicle, especially if you opt to charge your EV primarily at home, using renewable energy like solar power.

1. Audi RS e-tron GT

MSRP: $148,595

$148,595 Edmunds Suggested Price: $143,061

2. BMW i4

MSRP for eDrive35: $53,195

$53,195 Edmunds Suggested Price: $59,723

3. Ford Mustang Mach-E

MSRP: $45,380

$45,380 Edmunds Suggested Price: $43,138

4. Genesis GV60

MSRP: $53,350

$53,350 Edmunds Suggested Price: $51,740

5. Hyundai Ioniq 5 (SE Standard Range)

MSRP: $43,175

$43,175 Edmunds Suggested Price: $41,327

6. Hyundai Kona Electric

MSRP: $25,625

$25,625 Edmunds Suggested Retail Price: $24,647

7. Mercedes-Benz EQB

MSRP: $53,900

$53,900 Edmunds Suggested Price: $52,495

8. Nissan Leaf

MSRP: $29,280

$29,280 Edmunds Suggested Price: $27,274

9. Kia EV6

MSRP: $43,925

$43,925 Edmunds Suggested Price: $38,325

10. Kia Niro EV (Wind)

MSRP: $40,925

$40,925 Edmunds Suggested Retail Price: $36,003

11. Lexus RZ 450e

MSRP: $55,150

$55,150 Edmunds Suggested Retail Price: $52,754

12. Porsche Taycan

MSRP: $92,550

$92,550 Edmunds Suggested Retail Price: $88,633

