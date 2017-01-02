7 Questions You Should Never Answer When Buying a Car

Unless you live for the wheel and deal, car dealerships can be an intimidating place for potential buyers. Not only are you entering an unfamiliar territory inhabited by experts, but there’s a lot of pressure to make the right choice.

Expensive to buy and maintain, worth less and less with each mile driven, car ownership can be both a burden and a necessity. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average new car price was a record high $49,507 in December 2023, a 5% increase from the previous year.

It’s might not always be possible to enjoy the car buying experience, but you can certainly reduce anxiety by knowing what you want and keeping certain information close to your chest. Read on for seven questions you should never answer when buying a car.