Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

5 Luxury Cars Worth the Wait in 2024

3 min Read
By Laura Bogart
luxury Porsche car in dealership lot
shaunl / Getty Images

Some of us want to meet the new year with a new ride. Not just any new ride, but a luxury model that will carry us and our families in fine style.

Investing in a high-quality luxury model car today can also save us money on maintenance and repairs in the long run. Luxury isn’t just about aesthetics or brag-worthy features — it’s also evident in how reliable that car is out on the road. Fortunately, 2024 is shaping up to be a very good year for very good cars.

With a little research, you can find the right ride:

1. Cadillac Escalade IQ

Consumer Reports had high praise for this “big and bold” incarnation of the Escalade, citing the raw power of the vehicle, which includes two motors and a 200-kWh lithium-ion battery. With an 800-volt architecture, the Escalade IQ can pump up to 100 miles of range in only 10 minutes — making the fast charger a driver’s new best friend. Already seating up to seven people comfortably, the car can also be upfitted with the Executive Second-Row package that includes a stowable tray table, 12.6-inch screens and even massaging seats.

2. Chevrolet Silverado EV

The Chevrolet Silverado doesn’t just give customers a large-scale EV pick-up truck with up to 664 hp, 10,000 pounds of towing and an estimated 400-mile driving range — it also offers flexibility. The Silverado comes with a foldable midgate that helps convert the six-foot-long bed to accommodate pieces that are up to nine feet long.

Make Your Money Work for You

3. The Fisker Ocean

While the Fisker Ocean has a name that evokes the seashore, Consumer Reports praised this SUV for its solar roof. Drivers can enjoy a spacious interior made from recycled materials. This eco-conscious SUV has a front-wheel-drive single-motor version with a 250-mile range and an all-wheel-drive dual-motor version that gets 350 miles on a charge. To make driving even safer, the Ocean offers Fisker Intelligent Pilot, an active driver assistance system.

4. Chevrolet Traverse

The Chevrolet Traverse enters the new year with a new look, evolving from a minivan appearance into a more traditional SUV. Ready for the off-road, this vehicle comes with a trim that brings better ground clearance, as well as all-terrain tires on 18-inch wheels. The sleek yet powerful model has a maximum tow capacity of 5,000 pounds. While the cabin has a minimalist look, it is spacious enough to accommodate seven or eight passengers and an over 17-inch infotainment screen.

5. Genesis G90

When assessing its top choices for 2024, Kelley Blue Book ranked the Genesis G90 among its best luxury full-size cars. It’s not hard to see why: The Genesis G90 comes with a high-tech, high-style interior and a hushed cabin that makes for a smooth drive. The vehicle also comes with an incredible warranty that includes a time of complimentary maintenance.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

Related Content

8 Things You Should Stop Wasting Your Money on in 2024

Savings Advice

8 Things You Should Stop Wasting Your Money on in 2024

January 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

11 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Winter

Shopping

11 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Winter

January 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Best New Dollar Tree Items That Are Worth Every Penny

Shopping

7 Best New Dollar Tree Items That Are Worth Every Penny

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Daily Frugal Habits Everyone Should Try

Savings Advice

6 Daily Frugal Habits Everyone Should Try

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

Savings Advice

I'm a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

January 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Unplug These 8 Appliances That Will Hike Up Your Electricity Bill This Winter

Saving Money

Unplug These 8 Appliances That Will Hike Up Your Electricity Bill This Winter

January 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Frugal Habits Grant Cardone Swears By

Savings Advice

Frugal Habits Grant Cardone Swears By

January 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Avoid These 5 Unreliable Cars in 2024

Saving Money

Avoid These 5 Unreliable Cars in 2024

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Costco Furniture Items That Are A Waste of Money

Shopping

5 Costco Furniture Items That Are A Waste of Money

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Things To Start Doing To Be More Frugal in 2024

Savings Advice

5 Things To Start Doing To Be More Frugal in 2024

January 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Unreliable SUVs To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

10 Unreliable SUVs To Stay Away From Buying

January 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m A Dollar Tree Superfan: My 8 Top Buys For January 2024 (And a Few Bonus Items)

Shopping

I'm A Dollar Tree Superfan: My 8 Top Buys For January 2024 (And a Few Bonus Items)

January 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

You’ll Want to Skip This Poorly Rated Mid-Size Car — Choose One of These Instead

Saving Money

You'll Want to Skip This Poorly Rated Mid-Size Car -- Choose One of These Instead

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Avoid These 5 Costly Appliances That Often Need To Be Replaced

Saving Money

Avoid These 5 Costly Appliances That Often Need To Be Replaced

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Experts: Never Pay Full Price for These 5 Big Purchases

Savings Advice

Experts: Never Pay Full Price for These 5 Big Purchases

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

11 Best Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On for Valentine’s Day

Saving Money

11 Best Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On for Valentine's Day

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!