Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Car

Cars Are the Number One Wealth Killer: 11 Ways Your Vehicle Is Draining Your Wallet

4 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Hyundai IONIQ 5 stock photo
MarioGuti / iStock.com

We all know that owning a car comes with significant expenses, but many people don’t realize just how much of a financial drain their vehicle can be.

In fact, for many people, their car is the single biggest wealth killer. Here are five ways your vehicle is draining your wallet.

Depreciation

As soon as you drive a new car off the lot, its value starts to decrease. According to the AAA, a new car loses an average of $3,334 in value during the first year of ownership and about $20,000 over five years. That’s a significant loss of wealth, especially considering that many people finance their vehicles, which means they are paying interest on a depreciating asset.

Financing Costs

Speaking of financing, the interest on a car loan can add up quickly. For example, if you finance a $30,000 car at a 6% interest rate for 60 months, you will end up paying $4,632 in interest over the life of the loan. That’s money that could have been invested and grown over time.

Insurance

Car insurance is a necessary expense, but it can be a significant one. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, the average annual cost of car insurance in the United States was $1,056 in 2019. And if you have a less-than-perfect driving record or live in a high-cost area, you could be paying much more.

Make Your Money Work for You

Maintenance and Repairs

Cars require regular maintenance to keep them running smoothly, and even with proper care, things can go wrong. The AAA estimates that the average annual cost of maintenance and repairs for a new vehicle is $1,186. And as your car gets older, those costs are likely to increase.

Fuel

Finally, there’s the cost of fuel. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average price of regular gasoline in the United States was $2.60 per gallon in 2020. If you drive an average of 12,000 miles per year with a vehicle that gets 25 miles per gallon, you’ll spend about $1,248 on gasoline each year.

Parking

Whether it’s paying for a parking spot, paying for a parking permit, or getting a parking ticket, the costs associated with parking your vehicle can add up quickly. According to a study by INRIX, the average driver in the United States spends $1,035 per year on parking.

Tolls

Depending on where you live and where you drive, tolls can be a significant expense. The International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association estimates that Americans spend $15 billion on tolls each year.

Make Your Money Work for You

Fines

Speeding tickets, red light tickets, and other traffic fines can be a significant expense for some drivers. According to the National Motorists Association, the average speeding ticket in the United States is $150, and the total cost of speeding tickets each year is $6.2 billion.

Registration and Taxes

Vehicle registration fees and taxes vary by state, but they can be a significant expense. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average household spent $238 on vehicle registration and licensing fees in 2019.

Depreciation due to Mileage

The more you drive, the more your vehicle depreciates. According to the AAA, the average cost of depreciation for driving 15,000 miles per year is $3,759.

Wear and Tear

Every mile you drive causes wear and tear on your vehicle, which will eventually lead to repair and replacement costs. For example, tires, brakes, and suspension components all wear out over time and will need to be replaced.

Be Aware: 6 Used Cars To Stay Away From

Owning a car comes with significant financial costs, from depreciation and financing costs to insurance, maintenance, and fuel. It’s important to consider all of these expenses when deciding whether or not to purchase a vehicle and to budget accordingly if you do decide to buy. Remember, the true cost of a car is not just the sticker price.

Make Your Money Work for You

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

4 Ways a Tesla Will Pay You Back for the Price You Bought It For

Saving Money

4 Ways a Tesla Will Pay You Back for the Price You Bought It For

September 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Do We Actually Need Car Dealerships? The Future of Auto Buying

Saving Money

Do We Actually Need Car Dealerships? The Future of Auto Buying

September 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Ways the Dollar Store Actually Could Be Costing You More

Shopping

10 Ways the Dollar Store Actually Could Be Costing You More

September 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Surprising Things You Can’t Buy With Food Stamps

Shopping

Surprising Things You Can't Buy With Food Stamps

September 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Nearly Half of Americans Struggle To Pay Their Utility Bills: 5 Ways To Save

Saving Money

Nearly Half of Americans Struggle To Pay Their Utility Bills: 5 Ways To Save

September 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Key Signs Your Savings Is On the Right Track

Savings Advice

8 Key Signs Your Savings Is On the Right Track

September 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Take Our Poll: What Is Your Biggest Roadblock/Challenge in Trying To Save Money?

Saving Money

Take Our Poll: What Is Your Biggest Roadblock/Challenge in Trying To Save Money?

September 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Take Our Poll: How Much Money Do You Hope To Save in the Next Year?

Saving Money

Take Our Poll: How Much Money Do You Hope To Save in the Next Year?

September 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Renting Is Not a Waste of Money — Mortgages, Student Loans and 5 Other Things To Actually Avoid

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: Renting Is Not a Waste of Money -- Mortgages, Student Loans and 5 Other Things To Actually Avoid

September 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

9 Signs You’re Financially Immature and Shouldn’t Let Your Parents Help You

Saving Money

9 Signs You're Financially Immature and Shouldn't Let Your Parents Help You

September 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Best Items To Buy at Trader Joe’s This September

Saving Money

7 Best Items To Buy at Trader Joe's This September

September 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

28 States Where Child Care Costs More Than College Tuition

Saving Money

28 States Where Child Care Costs More Than College Tuition

September 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Don’t Shop at Dollar Tree on This Day of the Week

Shopping

Don't Shop at Dollar Tree on This Day of the Week

September 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze Shares 3 Lessons She Learned From a ‘No-Spend’ Summer

Savings Advice

Rachel Cruze Shares 3 Lessons She Learned From a 'No-Spend' Summer

September 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

9 Free Perks of a Costco Membership in 2023 — Are You Taking Advantage?

Shopping

9 Free Perks of a Costco Membership in 2023 -- Are You Taking Advantage?

September 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Mass Amounts of Retail Workers Are Quitting — Will You Be Able To Shop at Your Favorite Stores?

Shopping

Mass Amounts of Retail Workers Are Quitting -- Will You Be Able To Shop at Your Favorite Stores?

September 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!