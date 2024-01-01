10 Slowest Selling New Cars in 2023 That Could Be The Biggest Bargains in 2024

Whenever new cars roll onto the lot each year, many of us like to imagine what they’d look like in our driveways. The good news is that, with some patience, our dream car might become our reality. Certain models have a longer than expected “days supply” — a term that describes the average inventory for a car by how long it remains on the lot before it’s purchased — which can incentivize dealerships to offer discounts. Bargain-seeking consumers who have been revving their engines to start 2024 with wheels for a steal would do well to check out some of the slowest-selling new and used cars of 2023.