These Elite Colleges Went Virtual — But Raised Tuition Anyway

Last spring, college students across the nation had their worlds turned upside down when the COVID-19 pandemic reared its ugly head. Suddenly, the hustle and bustle of in-person classes, crowded dorms and carefree, informal campus gatherings came to a screeching halt. As a result, most classes transitioned online.

Over a year later, online learning is still being used to prevent the spread of the virus. However, while elite universities have changed the way they teach, many have not reduced their tuition — and some have even increased it. This, during a time when many families are struggling to stay afloat financially.

Fourteen elite schools froze tuition rates, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Pennsylvania, Duke University, University of Chicago and Columbia University in the city of New York, according to a Forbes study. And no fewer than 30 schools hiked their tuition rates even though student endowments increased.

Student lawsuits demanding COVID-19 refunds are piling up because students are arguing that remote, online learning does not equate to the robust and enriching experience that campus life provides.

Here’s a look at 10 elite colleges that changed the way they teach in wake of COVID-19 but raised tuition anyway.