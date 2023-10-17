Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Education

Free College? Here’s How High School Students Are Getting Two Years of Credit Without Paying Tuition

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Focused hipster teen girl school college student pink hair wear headphones write notes watching webinar online video conference calling on laptop computer sit on floor working learning online at home.
insta_photos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

College tuition prices keep rising, but high schoolers can cut back on the cost of a degree even before they graduate. Through dual enrollment, high school students can complete college-level coursework and cut borrowing costs in half.

It’s a very smart way to start your higher education,” Martha Parham, senior vice president of public relations at the American Association of Community Colleges, said to CNBC. “They’re basically getting two years of college for free.”

Dual enrollment is a state-run program that often works with a local community college, and a 2017 study from the Community College Research Center at Columbia University found that most students are from low- or middle-income families, CNBC reported. Of those students, 88% continued on to college after high school and earned a degree within six years.

And more students are taking advantage of this college savings strategy. According to a report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, there’s been a 12.8% increase in dual enrollment since 2022, CNBC reported. Although not every dual enrollment student graduates high school with an associate’s degree, CNBC pointed out that most finish with at least one year of college credit, which allows them to enter college as a transfer student.

Make Your Money Work for You

Dual enrollment requirements vary by state. Many states offer dual credit classes to high school juniors and seniors at the student’s high school, online or at a local community college, Saving For College reported. Some states allow even younger students to take dual enrollment classes.

High school students in certain states must have a minimum GPA to participate in dual enrollment, typically at least a 3.0, and in many states, students must provide a letter of recommendation from a teacher, principal, coach or other staff member. Other eligibility requirements include parent permission, college course prerequisites, minimum ACT or SAT scores and entrance requirements set by the college.

Dual credit courses typically cost between $0 and $400, depending on your state, according to Pearson and as reported by Saving for College. This is significantly less than the cost of a traditional college class. Costs may even be covered by the state, the student’s high school district or the student’s parents.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Related Content

Are You Utilizing ‘Mistake Fares’ To Find Cheaper Flights? What They Are and 3 Ways To Find Them With Ease

Saving Money

Are You Utilizing 'Mistake Fares' To Find Cheaper Flights? What They Are and 3 Ways To Find Them With Ease

October 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Signs You Paid Too Much for the Wrong Electric Car

Saving Money

6 Signs You Paid Too Much for the Wrong Electric Car

October 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

12 Things You Should Never Buy at Gas Stations

Shopping

12 Things You Should Never Buy at Gas Stations

October 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 10 Items I’ll Never Buy at Discount Stores Again

Shopping

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: 10 Items I'll Never Buy at Discount Stores Again

October 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Best Save Money (and Time) If Your Flight Is Cancelled or Severely Delayed

Travel

How To Best Save Money (and Time) If Your Flight Is Cancelled or Severely Delayed

October 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Whole Foods vs. Trader Joe’s — Which Store Is Better for Your Money?

Saving Money

Whole Foods vs. Trader Joe's -- Which Store Is Better for Your Money?

October 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Best Day of the Week to Shop at Target

Shopping

The Best Day of the Week to Shop at Target

October 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Sports Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

7 Sports Cars To Stay Away From Buying

October 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Key Signs You Need a New Work Wardrobe

Shopping

10 Key Signs You Need a New Work Wardrobe

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Kohl’s: Best Sale Items for October 2023

Shopping

Kohl's: Best Sale Items for October 2023

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

15 Money Truths Your Successful Friends Won’t Tell You

Savings Advice

15 Money Truths Your Successful Friends Won't Tell You

October 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

13 Ways To Add Luxury (and Value) to Your Home on a Budget

Saving Money

13 Ways To Add Luxury (and Value) to Your Home on a Budget

October 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

Shopping

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

October 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: The Real Cost of Having a Baby and How You Can Keep Expenses Down

Savings Advice

Rachel Cruze: The Real Cost of Having a Baby and How You Can Keep Expenses Down

October 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Car Models That Will Have Massive Price Drops in October 2023

Saving Money

10 Car Models That Will Have Massive Price Drops in October 2023

October 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 American Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

6 American Cars To Stay Away From Buying

October 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!