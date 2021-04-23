Advertiser Disclosure

The Top Colleges with the Most Financial Aid – ‘These Schools Are Smoking Deals’

Financial aid makes these colleges surprisingly affordable.
By Josephine Nesbit Student Loans 101

BrianPIrwin / Getty Images

More students and families are struggling to afford college this year due to the pandemic. The cost of a four-year degree from a college or university, however, is also the highest it's ever been.

According to CollegeBoard’s Trends in College Pricing and Student Aid report, for the 2020-1 academic year, in-state students paid $10,560 at four-year public colleges while students at four-year private institutions paid $37,650.

“This year, due to Covid, students are making changes in the way they think about their college applications,” said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief, according to CNBC. “They are much more sensitive around cost and staying closer to home,” he stated.

This news comes on the heels of The Princeton Review's recent release of it Best Value Colleges Ranking List for 2021. This list of 200 schools is based on academics, financial aid, debt, graduation rates, and alumni career and salary. This data comes from its surveys of administrators and attending students at 650 colleges in 2019 and 2020. 

“These schools are smoking deals for students and their families once you factor in need-based scholarships,” Franek said. For private schools, the average scholarship award is over $50,000, bringing out-of-pocket costs under $20,000. 

Here are the top public and private colleges for financial aid, based on data from The Princeton Review, as reported by CNBC.

Bryan Pollard / Shutterstock.com

Public Schools With the Most Financial Aid

The following public schools, ranked from 5 to 1, offer the most for students looking for affordable education and a good amount of financial aid.

DaniloAndjus / Getty Images

5. City University of New York — Hunter College

  • Location: Manhattan, New York
  • Sticker price per year (in-state): $21,098
  • Average need-based scholarship: $8,142
  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $12,956

tiny-al / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. University of Michigan — Ann Arbor

  • Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Sticker price per year (in-state): $27,984
  • Average need-based scholarship: $21,665
  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $6,319

Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com

3. Florida State University

  • Location: Tallahassee, Florida
  • Sticker price per year (in-state): $16,986
  • Average need-based scholarship: $13,033
  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $3,953

Ryan Herron / Getty Images

2. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

  • Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • Sticker price per year (in-state): $20,515
  • Average need-based scholarship: $18,410
  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $2,105
BrianPIrwin / Getty Images

1. University of Virginia

  • Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
  • Sticker price per year (in-state):$29.983
  • Average need-based scholarship: $24,776
  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $5,207
EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

Private Schools With the Most Financial Aid

The following private schools, ranked from 5 to 1,  may cost a bit more but still offer an attractive amount of aid to student who qualify.

©Shutterstock.com

5. Vanderbilt University

  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Sticker price per year: $68,980
  • Average need-based scholarship: $52,242
  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $16,738
tomazl / Getty Images

4. Pomona College

  • Location: Pomona, California
  • Sticker price per year: $71,980
  • Average need-based scholarship: $55,082
  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $16,898
aimintang / Getty Images

3. Yale University

  • Location: New Haven, Connecticut
  • Sticker price per year: $72,100
  • Average need-based scholarship: $56,602
  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $15,498
Pete Spiro / Shutterstock.com

2. Princeton University

  • Location: Princeton, New Jersey
  • Sticker price per year: $65,810
  • Average need-based scholarship: $53,572
  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $12,238
fdastudillo / iStock.com

Vassar College

  • Location: Poughkeepsie, New York
  • Sticker price per year: $68,110
  • Average need-based scholarship: $49,190
  • Total out-of-pocket cost: $18,920

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

University of Virginia Rotunda in Charlottesville Virginia
BrianPIrwin / Getty Images

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

