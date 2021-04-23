The Top Colleges with the Most Financial Aid – ‘These Schools Are Smoking Deals’

More students and families are struggling to afford college this year due to the pandemic. The cost of a four-year degree from a college or university, however, is also the highest it's ever been.

According to CollegeBoard’s Trends in College Pricing and Student Aid report, for the 2020-1 academic year, in-state students paid $10,560 at four-year public colleges while students at four-year private institutions paid $37,650.

Find Out: All You Need To Know About the Economy

“This year, due to Covid, students are making changes in the way they think about their college applications,” said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief, according to CNBC. “They are much more sensitive around cost and staying closer to home,” he stated.

This news comes on the heels of The Princeton Review's recent release of it Best Value Colleges Ranking List for 2021. This list of 200 schools is based on academics, financial aid, debt, graduation rates, and alumni career and salary. This data comes from its surveys of administrators and attending students at 650 colleges in 2019 and 2020.

Learn More: What Recent Grads Should Do With Their Money Now

“These schools are smoking deals for students and their families once you factor in need-based scholarships,” Franek said. For private schools, the average scholarship award is over $50,000, bringing out-of-pocket costs under $20,000.

Here are the top public and private colleges for financial aid, based on data from The Princeton Review, as reported by CNBC.