Do You Share Your Netflix Password? You May Soon Be Charged Extra

Bogdan Glisik / Shutterstock.com

Netflix is cracking down on password sharing, a practice that has cost the company about $9 billion worldwide, according to a company announcement on March 16.

See: Is a Netflix Subscription Worth the Cost?

Find: Hulu Plus Review 2021: Is It Worth the Extra Money?

“We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans,” said Netflix director of product innovation Chengyi Long.

“While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members,” she added.

BGR noted that this announcement also comes at a time when new subscriber sign-ups have slowed down for the streaming service.

“So for the last year, we’ve been working on ways to enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more,” says Long.

Make Your Money Work for You

Netflix plans to launch and test new features for members in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru over the next few weeks. Members on the Standard and Premium plans will be able to add up to two sub-accounts for people who live outside of the household. Each sub-account will have its own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password at a lower price.

The second feature allows members on the Basic, Standard and Premium plans who share their account to transfer profile information either to a new account or a sub-account.

Pricing for the new plans will be 2,380 CLP in Chile, 2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN in Peru.

See: How Much Is Amazon Prime and Is It Worth It?

Find: Is Disney+ Worth the Cost or Should You Save Your Money?

BGR says that while you technically can share your Netflix password with people who don’t live with you, it’s against the company’s terms of service.

More From GOBankingRates