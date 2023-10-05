22 Grocery Items To Buy To Save Money on Weeknight Dinners

VeselovaElena / Getty Images

Grocery prices have skyrocketed, but so have restaurant meals. Americans have spent 10% more nationwide within the last six months — or about $222 per month — on dine-in, carry-out and delivery meals, according to a USA Today analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.

People are spending more, but they’re also eating out at restaurants less. USA Today noted that while the cost of restaurant food is up 6% since the beginning of the year, the number of people going to restaurants is down by 1% nationwide in the last six months, according to data from restaurant reservation website OpenTable.

“In reality, you only have to pay around $5 per meal,” Matt Shirley, CEO of Splinter Economics, told GOBankingRates earlier this year. “This triples to $15 if you order it from a restaurant. Just imagine if you eat out once during weekdays.” And when you pay a 15% or 20% tip on top of that, it adds up quite a lot, especially if you dine out frequently.

To help you cut back on the cost of eating out, below are some meals that you can make at home. Walmart’s Great Value brand was used (when possible) to determine the below prices, as of October. It should be noted that prices vary depending on where you live. While the cost of groceries may be more, you’ll often get several servings — a restaurant meal is a single plate (not including tip or tax).

Chicken Alfredo

Ingredients:

3 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breast, frozen: $9.74.

14.5 oz. can chicken broth: $0.72.

Half gallon whole milk: $1.64.

Garlic, fresh: $0.71.

Fettucine: $0.98.

8 oz. grated parmesan: $2.98.

16 oz. heavy cream: $2.78.

At home: $19.55.

Restaurant: Olive Garden Chicken Alfredo is $14.99 per plate.

Grilled Chicken Breast, Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Broccoli

Ingredients:

3 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breast, frozen: $9.74.

5 lb. bag russet potatoes: $3.47.

Half gallon whole milk: $1.64.

Unsalted butter: $3.68.

Garlic, fresh: $0.71.

12 oz. bag of frozen broccoli: $1.16.

At home: $20.40.

Restaurant: Applebee’s Grilled Chicken Breast dinner is $9.99 per plate.

Pizza

Ingredients:

2 pizza crusts: $3.34.

Pizza sauce: $1.58.

8 oz. shredded mozzarella: $2.22.

6 oz. bag of pepperoni: $2.58.

At home: $9.72.

Restaurant: Domino’s large Ultimate Pepperoni Feast pizza is $15.99.

Burger

Ingredients:

1 lb. 80/20 ground beef chuck: $5.97.

8-count bag of burger buns: $1.38.

American cheese: $2.48.

Romaine lettuce: $1.97.

1 tomato: $1.21.

1 red onion: $0.94.

1 jar sliced dill pickles: $2.38.

At home: $16.33.

Restaurant: Red Robin Keep it Simple gourmet burger is $8.99 per plate.

Steak Dinner

Ingredients:

Bone-in ribeye steak: $20.11

5 lb. bag russet potatoes: $3.47

12 oz. bag of frozen broccoli: $1.16

At home: $24.74

Restaurant: Texas Roadhouse Bone-In Ribeye dinner is $24.99 per plate.

