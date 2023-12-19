6 Grocery Items Frugal People Never Buy

sergeyryzhov / iStock.com

Frugal living often involves making smart choices about what to buy and what to skip at the grocery store. Certain items are notorious for being overpriced or unnecessary, and those who are budget-conscious tend to steer clear of them. Here are six grocery items that frugal people typically avoid:

Pre-Cut Fruits and Vegetables

Why They Avoid It: Pre-cut fruits and vegetables come with a significant markup compared to their whole counterparts. Frugal shoppers prefer to buy whole produce and do the cutting themselves to save money.

Alternative: Purchase whole fruits and vegetables and invest a little time in preparing them at home.

Bottled Water

Why They Avoid It: Not only is bottled water more expensive compared to tap water, but it also generates unnecessary plastic waste.

Alternative: Frugal people often use a reusable water bottle and invest in a water filter if needed.

Brand Name Products

Why They Avoid It: Many brand name products have generic equivalents that are nearly identical in quality but much lower in price.

Alternative: Opt for store brands or generic versions, which can offer significant savings without compromising on quality.

Pre-Packaged Snacks

Why They Avoid It: Individual packages of snacks are often much more expensive per serving than buying in bulk.

Alternative: Buy larger, bulk packages and portion them into reusable containers or bags as needed.

Specialty or Gourmet Items

Why They Avoid It: These items are typically marked up due to their ‘specialty’ label, even though similar, less expensive alternatives are often available.

Alternative: Look for simpler alternatives or make these items from scratch at home.

Pre-Made Meals

Why They Avoid It: Pre-made or ready-to-eat meals usually carry a high price for the convenience they offer, and they may also have added preservatives.

Alternative: Cooking meals from scratch is not only more economical but also healthier.

Frugal living doesn’t mean depriving yourself; it’s about making informed decisions that align with your financial goals. By avoiding these overpriced grocery items, frugal individuals can save a significant amount of money in the long run, contributing to a more sustainable and financially stable lifestyle.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

