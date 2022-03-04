Alabama SNAP Benefits: March Schedule
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is administered through the Food Assistance Division in Alabama. SNAP is a federally funded program, but each state administers its own program with its own rules and regulations.
See: Food Stamps: Can You Use Your SNAP EBT Card at Gas Stations?
Find: SNAP Schedule 2022: March Payments
SNAP benefits are intended to help low-income and needy individuals and families purchase fresh food and groceries each month through approved grocers and vendors. In Alabama, you can apply for food assistance benefits online through the MyDHR or MyAlabama websites. You can also complete an application and either bring it in person to the Department of Human Resources in your county or mail/fax it in.
Food assistance benefits are transferred onto Electronic Benefit Transfer cards, or EBT cards, once a month. The amount of your benefit will depend on the size of your household. The Alabama EBT card operates like a regular debit or credit card and is used as such at regular point of sale systems.
In Alabama, EBT cards are loaded with benefits from the fourth to the 23rd of each month depending on the last two digits of your case number. Your case number is assigned to you once you are approved for benefits.
See: Frustrated With Social Security Customer Service? These Essential Tips From AARP Can Help
Find: Social Security Declined By More Than $31 Billion for the First Time in 40 Years
The schedule operates as follows:
|If your case number ends in:
|Benefits are available:
|00-04
|4th of the month
|05-09
|5th of the month
|10-14
|6th of the month
|15-19
|7th of the month
|20-24
|8th of the month
|25-29
|9th of the month
|30-34
|10th of the month
|35-39
|11th of the month
|40-44
|12th of the month
|45-49
|13th of the month
|50-54
|14th of the month
|55-59
|15th of the month
|60-64
|16th of the month
|65-69
|17th of the month
|70-74
|18th of the month
|75-79
|19th of the month
|80-84
|20th of the month
|85-89
|21st of the month
|90-94
|22nd of the month
|95-99
|23rd of the month
More From GOBankingRates
- SNAP Schedule 2022: March Payments
- 7 Things Every Woman Should Know About Social Security
- 4 Easy Ways To Avoid Wasting Money During Retirement
- 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home's Value
Our in-house research team and on-site financial experts work together to create content that’s accurate, impartial, and up to date. We fact-check every single statistic, quote and fact using trusted primary resources to make sure the information we provide is correct. You can learn more about GOBankingRates’ processes and standards in our editorial policy.