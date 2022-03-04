Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Alabama SNAP Benefits: March Schedule

Georgina Tzanetos

By Georgina Tzanetos

Welcome to Sweet Home Alabama Road Sign along Interstate 10 in Robertsdale, Alabama USA, near the State Border with Florida.
Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is administered through the Food Assistance Division in Alabama. SNAP is a federally funded program, but each state administers its own program with its own rules and regulations.

SNAP benefits are intended to help low-income and needy individuals and families purchase fresh food and groceries each month through approved grocers and vendors. In Alabama, you can apply for food assistance benefits online through the MyDHR or MyAlabama websites. You can also complete an application and either bring it in person to the Department of Human Resources in your county or mail/fax it in. 

Food assistance benefits are transferred onto Electronic Benefit Transfer cards, or EBT cards, once a month. The amount of your benefit will depend on the size of your household. The Alabama EBT card operates like a regular debit or credit card and is used as such at regular point of sale systems. 

In Alabama, EBT cards are loaded with benefits from the fourth to the 23rd of each month depending on the last two digits of your case number. Your case number is assigned to you once you are approved for benefits.

The schedule operates as follows:

If your case number ends in:Benefits are available:
00-044th of the month
05-095th of the month
10-146th of the month
15-197th of the month
20-248th of the month
25-299th of the month
30-3410th of the month
35-3911th of the month
40-4412th of the month
45-4913th of the month
50-5414th of the month
55-5915th of the month
60-6416th of the month
65-6917th of the month
70-7418th of the month
75-7919th of the month
80-8420th of the month
85-8921st of the month
90-9422nd of the month
95-9923rd of the month

