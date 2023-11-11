Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Best Aldi Items To Stock Up On for Thanksgiving 2023

4 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
The frontage and brand logo of a branch of German discount retailer Aldi, taken in a local retail park on Wirral, UK on a sunny afternoon.
Alan Morris / Getty Images

Hosting Thanksgiving dinner? Aldi recently announced price cuts of up to 50% on over 70 Thanksgiving staples. You can find almost every item on your Thanksgiving shopping list at Aldi. You can find baking essentials, classic side dishes and even the turkey itself.

Not only does Aldi expect shoppers to invite three additional guests to the dinner table without blowing the budget, but the retailer tweeted on Nov. 3 that it would offer dinners to feed eight people this Thanksgiving for only $63.

“The holidays should be spent with friends and family, not scouring grocery shelves for better prices,” Joan Kavanaugh, vice president of national buying, said in a company statement. “ALDI is the destination for holiday entertaining — shoppers can relax this season knowing our stores are serving up a wide selection of premium products, always at low prices.”

Here are some Thanksgiving favorites to add to your Aldi shopping list!

Bake House Creations Refrigerated Pie Crust

The Bake House Creations Refrigerated Pie Crust is one of the items on Aldi’s reduced-price list. Originally $2.49, Aldi marked it down to $1.79 — a 28% price reduction. Two “ready-to-bake” pie crusts come in the box and they’re individually wrapped inside. You can make two pies with no top or one pie with a crust on both top and bottom.

Make Your Money Work for You

Countryside Creamery Salted Pure Irish Butter

Aldi’s Countryside Creamery Salted Pure Irish Butter is also on the company’s reduced-price list, priced at $2.19, down from $3.19. Aldi’s butter is imported from Ireland and made with milk from grass-fed cows. Aldi says it can be used with almost any recipe and can even be used in place of olive oil.

12 oz. Fresh Cranberries

Cranberries are a Thanksgiving must-have, and you can get a 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries at Aldi for only $0.99, down from $1.49. You can even grab a few extra bags and throw them in the freezer to use throughout the holiday season.

Southern Grove Pecan Halves

Southern Grove Pecan Halves are a perfect addition to any pecan pie or other baked goods. Originally $5.59, they’re now marked down to $3.49 until the end of the year.

Stonemill Baking Spices

You can’t have Thanksgiving without the herbs and spices. Baking spices are priced between $0.99 and $1.89, Parade reported. While you can always find ground cinnamon, ground ginger and cloves are only available at Aldi around this time of the year.

Baked Brie

Baked brie, a charcuterie staple, is something you can pop in the oven for your guests before serving the main course. Aldi’s baked brie was originally $7.49, but you can buy it now for $5.19.

Make Your Money Work for You

Baker’s Corner Pumpkin Pie Mix

According to Parade, you can find a 30-ounce can of Baker’s Corner Pumpkin Pie Mix for only $2.69. Add evaporated milk and eggs, then pour the mixture into a crust and bake. Aldi also has pureed pumpkin if you want to use that instead.

Don’t Mind If I Do Sauvignon Blanc

Aldi’s Don’t Mind If I Do Sauvignon Blanc has a massive fan base, and each bottle is priced at only $7.99. About 40,000 shoppers voted Don’t Mind If I Do Sauvignon Blanc as a 2023 Product of The Year winner, as previously reported by GOBankingRates, and it pairs well with most dishes — including chicken, pork and charcuterie boards.

Chef’s Cupboard Stuffing Mix

If you aren’t making homemade stuffing, Chef’s Cupboard Stuffing Mix is available at Aldi for just $0.85, Parade reported. You can choose from cornbread, turkey or chicken flavors. In the Aldi Finds section, you may also be able to find an herb variety plus some gluten-free options.

Butterball Turkey

Aldi does carry the famous Butterball turkey for only $1.27 per pound, but Parade noted that the price could drop even more in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. There are also store-brand turkeys available at an even lower price.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Comparing Side Gigs/Saving Advice

Best Ways To Save Money for 2023

Related Content

6 New Kroger Items Worth Buying This Fall

Saving Money

6 New Kroger Items Worth Buying This Fall

November 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Where To Put Your Money When You’re Not Saving for Anything Specific, According to Experts

Savings Advice

Where To Put Your Money When You're Not Saving for Anything Specific, According to Experts

November 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

TikTok’s Humphrey Yang: 10 Best Purchases Under $200 To Save Time and Money

Shopping

TikTok's Humphrey Yang: 10 Best Purchases Under $200 To Save Time and Money

November 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Walmart Food Items That Are Wastes of Money

Shopping

10 Walmart Food Items That Are Wastes of Money

November 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Money Expert Rachel Cruze: You Must Include These 4 Things in Your Budget

Saving Money

Money Expert Rachel Cruze: You Must Include These 4 Things in Your Budget

November 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 New Cars To Wait To Buy Until 2024

Saving Money

10 New Cars To Wait To Buy Until 2024

November 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Poorly Rated Cars To Stay Away From

Saving Money

6 Poorly Rated Cars To Stay Away From

November 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Expensive-Looking Items You Can Buy at Walmart

Shopping

7 Expensive-Looking Items You Can Buy at Walmart

November 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Major Appliances That Are Wastes of Money

Saving Money

8 Major Appliances That Are Wastes of Money

November 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Walmart: Best Sale Items for November

Shopping

Walmart: Best Sale Items for November

November 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

November Autos Alert: 6 Cars With the Best Financing and Cash-Back Deals

Saving Money

November Autos Alert: 6 Cars With the Best Financing and Cash-Back Deals

November 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 States Where Car Insurance Costs Most (and Least)

Saving Money

10 States Where Car Insurance Costs Most (and Least)

November 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 States Where You Can Live Easily Off $2,500 a Month

Savings Advice

10 States Where You Can Live Easily Off $2,500 a Month

November 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Luxuries That Are Not Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

Savings Advice

8 Luxuries That Are Not Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

November 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Sam’s Club’s 6 Best Premade Meals To Save You Money

Saving Money

Sam's Club's 6 Best Premade Meals To Save You Money

November 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Costco Brand Items To Stock Up on in November — Including 3 Holiday Steals

Shopping

8 Costco Brand Items To Stock Up on in November -- Including 3 Holiday Steals

November 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!