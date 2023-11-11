Best Aldi Items To Stock Up On for Thanksgiving 2023

Alan Morris / Getty Images

Hosting Thanksgiving dinner? Aldi recently announced price cuts of up to 50% on over 70 Thanksgiving staples. You can find almost every item on your Thanksgiving shopping list at Aldi. You can find baking essentials, classic side dishes and even the turkey itself.

Not only does Aldi expect shoppers to invite three additional guests to the dinner table without blowing the budget, but the retailer tweeted on Nov. 3 that it would offer dinners to feed eight people this Thanksgiving for only $63.

“The holidays should be spent with friends and family, not scouring grocery shelves for better prices,” Joan Kavanaugh, vice president of national buying, said in a company statement. “ALDI is the destination for holiday entertaining — shoppers can relax this season knowing our stores are serving up a wide selection of premium products, always at low prices.”

Here are some Thanksgiving favorites to add to your Aldi shopping list!

Bake House Creations Refrigerated Pie Crust

The Bake House Creations Refrigerated Pie Crust is one of the items on Aldi’s reduced-price list. Originally $2.49, Aldi marked it down to $1.79 — a 28% price reduction. Two “ready-to-bake” pie crusts come in the box and they’re individually wrapped inside. You can make two pies with no top or one pie with a crust on both top and bottom.

Countryside Creamery Salted Pure Irish Butter

Aldi’s Countryside Creamery Salted Pure Irish Butter is also on the company’s reduced-price list, priced at $2.19, down from $3.19. Aldi’s butter is imported from Ireland and made with milk from grass-fed cows. Aldi says it can be used with almost any recipe and can even be used in place of olive oil.

12 oz. Fresh Cranberries

Cranberries are a Thanksgiving must-have, and you can get a 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries at Aldi for only $0.99, down from $1.49. You can even grab a few extra bags and throw them in the freezer to use throughout the holiday season.

Southern Grove Pecan Halves

Southern Grove Pecan Halves are a perfect addition to any pecan pie or other baked goods. Originally $5.59, they’re now marked down to $3.49 until the end of the year.

Stonemill Baking Spices

You can’t have Thanksgiving without the herbs and spices. Baking spices are priced between $0.99 and $1.89, Parade reported. While you can always find ground cinnamon, ground ginger and cloves are only available at Aldi around this time of the year.

Baked Brie

Baked brie, a charcuterie staple, is something you can pop in the oven for your guests before serving the main course. Aldi’s baked brie was originally $7.49, but you can buy it now for $5.19.

Baker’s Corner Pumpkin Pie Mix

According to Parade, you can find a 30-ounce can of Baker’s Corner Pumpkin Pie Mix for only $2.69. Add evaporated milk and eggs, then pour the mixture into a crust and bake. Aldi also has pureed pumpkin if you want to use that instead.

Don’t Mind If I Do Sauvignon Blanc

Aldi’s Don’t Mind If I Do Sauvignon Blanc has a massive fan base, and each bottle is priced at only $7.99. About 40,000 shoppers voted Don’t Mind If I Do Sauvignon Blanc as a 2023 Product of The Year winner, as previously reported by GOBankingRates, and it pairs well with most dishes — including chicken, pork and charcuterie boards.

Chef’s Cupboard Stuffing Mix

If you aren’t making homemade stuffing, Chef’s Cupboard Stuffing Mix is available at Aldi for just $0.85, Parade reported. You can choose from cornbread, turkey or chicken flavors. In the Aldi Finds section, you may also be able to find an herb variety plus some gluten-free options.

Butterball Turkey

Aldi does carry the famous Butterball turkey for only $1.27 per pound, but Parade noted that the price could drop even more in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. There are also store-brand turkeys available at an even lower price.

