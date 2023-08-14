Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

10 Best Items To Buy at Trader Joe’s This August

4 min Read
By Nicole Spector

Stay cool all throughout August with delicious offerings available at Trader Joe’s! This month, the grocery chain has new limited offerings available (as well as familiar staples).

From ice cream to waffles, make sure to add these 10 items to your Trader Joe’s shopping cart and enjoy them while they’re available.

Chunky Garlic & Jalapeño Hot Sauce

Price: $3.99

Feeling the effects of the sriracha shortage? Swap in Trader Joe’s chunky garlic & jalapeño hot sauce as your new must-have condiment. For just $3.99 a bottle, hot sauce lovers will find themselves putting it on anything needing a little extra flavor, including tacos, eggs, potatoes and more.

Organic Striped Farfalline

Price: $3.49

Usher in autumn with this harvest-inspired pasta. You get 16 ounces of  tri-colored Farfalline (Italian for “little butterflies”). This pasta is super easy to make — just boil for 8 to 9 minutes and pair with your favorite pasta sauce, or make it the base for an exquisite pasta salad.

Thai Vegetable Gyoza

Price: $4.79

Too busy to embark on making dumplings from scratch and not in the mood to spend a fortune on takeout from a Thai place? Welcome a Trader Joe’s classic — the Thai Vegetable Gyoza — into your home and freezer.  These crescent-shaped dumplings made from wheat flour wrappers tout a zesty combination of white cabbage, carrot, chive, white radish, onion and a bit of ginger, garlic and soy sauce. They come fully cooked, so all you have to do is thaw and heat them up.

PB&C Snack Duo

Price: $3.99

Back to school season is in full swing, which means it’s time to get creative with lunchbox essentials. Consider this cocoa crème-filled wafer cookie and a side of lightly salted peanut butter as a dip (each box gives you six individually wrapped packs). This item is also great for anyone on the go who wants to quell their sweet tooth craving without putting in much effort.

Strawberry Lemonade Ice Bars

Price: $3.29

Summer may be winding down, but the heat is still raging across the nation. Trader Joe’s strawberry lemonade ice bars are the perfect way to cool off. Each bar is made from strawberry purée, lemon juice concentrate and other natural flavors. With six bars in a box, you’re only paying around 54 cents per bar. These are only available for a limited time, so get them while supplies last.

Whole Grain Waffles

Price: $2.69

Start the morning with delicious and healthy waffles from Trader Joe’s. Each waffle contains 30g of whole grains in every serving, and takes just a few minutes to make if you’re using the toaster or conventional oven. Eight waffles are packaged per box, making the cost just 33 cents per waffle for an affordable (and filling) breakfast.

Fresh Mozzarella Pearls

Price: $4.49

If you’re whipping up a fresh summer pasta salad, you’ll need Trader Joe’s fresh mozzarella pearls on hand. These bite-sized cheese clusters are made from milk collected from cows not treated with rBST hormones; sure to please vegetarians and cheese lovers alike.

S’Mores Ice Cream

Price: $3.79

It’s the ultimate summer snack in ice cream form! Trader Joe’s s’mores ice cream includes a base of graham cracker flavored ice cream, marshmallow and chocolate swirls and a pinch of sea salt. Enjoy it on your own or share with others, but hurry — this ice cream is only available for a limited time (though it’s unclear when it will be no longer available).

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Price: $3.49

Trader Joe’s roasted red pepper hummus goes with just about anything. Pair with pita chips, crackers, carrot sticks, cherry tomatoes or anything else that can scoop it up. Bring it along to potlucks or as a new addition to a charcuterie board and enjoy!

Non-Dairy Oat Beverage Unsweetened Vanilla

Price: $3.99

Need an extra splash of vanilla in your morning coffee or cold brew? Trader Joe’s non-dairy oat beverage in unsweetened vanilla has you covered. A light touch of vanilla is present in every sip and it’s pretty versatile. Mix it into smoothies, breakfast cereals and overnight oats for sweeter flavor.

