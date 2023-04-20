Categories

Saving Money / Food

This Costco Fan-Favorite Snack Will Cost You Twice as Much at Target

By Vance Cariaga

Costco Wholesale - Fullerton, California stock photo
Laser1987 / iStock.com

For lovers of potato chips and dill pickles, the marriage of both flavors into pickle-flavored potato chips was like a gift from on high. That’s particularly true of bags that combine Grillo’s Pickles and Utz Potato Chips. Now you can find Utz Grillo’s Pickles Classic Dill Pickle Potato Chips at Costco — and for a cheaper price than you’ll find at other retailers, according to a new blog.

Costco currently sells the chips in value-sized 1.25-pound bags for $4.69, the blog Allrecipes reported. That’s a bit higher than the $3.97 price cited by deal tracker Costco.97 in November 2022, but it’s still a much better bargain than you’ll find at retailers such as Target and Safeway. They sell the chips at around the same price but for a much smaller, 7.75-ounce bag.

This product has become such a big hit among snack enthusiasts that a TikTok video dedicated to it has already gotten more than 31,000 likes.

There’s no doubt that Utz Grillo’s Pickles Classic Dill Pickle Potato Chips are trending with consumers. One TikTok commenter admitted to putting four bags in their cart before opening one and getting three more. Another noted that “there were like 8 opened bags in the crate the last time I went.”

This kind of devotion likely means that if you love pickle-flavored potato chips and have a Costco membership, you might want to head to the nearest location immediately and stock up. Utz Grillo’s Pickles Classic Dill Pickle Potato Chips have already come and gone several times at Costco as shoppers quickly cleared them off the shelves, according to Reddit.

You might have a hard time finding them at other retailers, too. As of April 20, 2023, this Target website said the chips were sold out.

If you can’t find the chips at either Costco or Target but want to find the best deals at both stores, here’s a look at what shopping experts recommend.

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
