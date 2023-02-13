Categories

Saving Money / Food

Let Them Eat Cake: Desserts Are Jumping In Price Because They Contain Eggs – Save Cash with These Swaps

Nicole Spector

By Nicole Spector

Portrait of beautiful emotional charming attractive sweet toothy woman sitting on sofa in living room, holding plate of donuts and macaroons, looking exciting satisfied.
Deagreez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The cost of eggs has been rising since the outbreak of the deadly avian flu late last year, but it’s not just eggs that are soaring in price at the supermarket, it’s also items that contain eggs as ingredients – and those make up quite a list, especially when it comes to baking

So, if you’re thinking of making a cake, a pie, some cookies or maybe a fresh loaf of bread, consider using these replacements to save some money. 

Vinegar and Baking Soda 

It doesn’t sound very tasty, but vinegar and baking soda actually combine to make something vaguely egg-like in taste, or at least, they do when you’re eating them in a cake or a muffin. According to the Pioneer Woman, 1 tablespoon of distilled white vinegar or apple cider vinegar plus 1 teaspoon of baking soda equals 1 egg in a baking recipe. 

Flax Seeds and Warm Water

A 16-ounce bag of organic flax seeds costs $3.48 at Walmart, which is less than the U.S. average price for a dozen eggs. If you need an eggy texture in a recipe, flax seeds and water can do the trick. What you’ll need is this: 1 tablespoon finely ground flax seeds and 3 tablespoons warm water. Let it sit for 10 minutes and you’ll have the equivalent of 1 egg. 

Buttermilk 

Again, if you need that eggy texture but don’t want to splurge on eggs, turn to a replacement, and in this case, that’s buttermilk, which retails for $2.98 per quart at Walmart. A ¼ cup of buttermilk equals one egg. 

Banana

Banana as a substitute for an egg? It’s a trick that works for certain recipes. Bigger Bolder Baking recommends using ripe, mashed bananas as egg replacements when making waffles, cakes and pancakes. 

Yogurt 

Yogurt acts as a binding agent much like eggs do and is ideal for baked goods. A quarter cup of yogurt can be used instead of one egg in many recipes. It’s probably best to go with plain and unflavored regular yogurt unless you’re looking for an added flavor. 

Carbonated Water 

Here’s a surprising (and super cheap) option for an egg substitute: carbonated water, which acts as a leavening agent. According to Pioneer Woman, this is ideal in a bread swap. You use ¼ cup carbonated water instead of one egg.  

Cornstarch 

It’s a kitchen staple and it’s also an egg substitute, apparently. According to Bigger Bolder Baking, 2 tablespoons of cornstarch plus 3 tablespoons of water or other liquids from your recipe is equal to 1 egg. This swap is best for custards, pies, tarts and cheesecakes. 

