Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Domino’s Is Giving Away A Free Medium, Two-Topping ‘Emergency’ Pizza — Here’s How to Get One

2 min Read
By Ashley Donohoe
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 2019: The front of a Dominos pizza store with a small delivery car in front of the store.
Matthew Schaefer / Shutterstock.com

While you can’t go wrong with an easy, yummy pizza, ordering out often can strain your finances. But thanks to a current promotion, spending at least $7.99 on one Domino’s digital order will get you a future medium, two-topping pizza for free through Domino’s Rewards. This “emergency” pizza deal is designed to help during a tough time or even a simple craving. The offer is easy to get and lasts through February 11, 2024. 

First, head to the Domino’s website or app when ready to place an order. If you have a Domino’s Rewards account, sign in first to save yourself some time and access any saved orders. Keeping the $7.99 minimum in mind, add whatever food you want to your online cart. You can check the chain’s current deals to save on your carryout or delivery order.

When you check out, you should provide an email address and password to make a Domino’s Rewards account if you don’t have one. That way, you can simply check your account after at least 24 hours of your order time to claim the free pizza reward. Otherwise, you’ll have seven days to create the account and claim the reward.

Make Your Money Work for You

Domino’s gives you 30 days to redeem your claimed pizza by selecting the reward on your account’s dashboard or the “My Deals & Rewards” section. Just keep these important terms in mind:

  • Special options like pan crust will cost extra.
  • You can’t use Domino’s AnyWare to get the offer.
  • You’ll still have to pay for any delivery charge.
  • Only immediate orders will qualify.
  • Halloween, New Year’s Eve and Super Bowl Sunday are blackout dates.
  • Once you redeem a free pizza, you won’t qualify for this deal again.

Enjoy your free “emergency” pizza, and take advantage of the ongoing Domino’s Rewards program benefits to save money. Every time you spend at least $5, you’ll earn points that you can eventually redeem for various food items. Plus, you’ll get special deals that Domino’s will email you about.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Related Content

If You Want the iPhone 15, You Might Be Surprised at How Much You Will Have To Pay

Shopping

If You Want the iPhone 15, You Might Be Surprised at How Much You Will Have To Pay

October 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dollar Tree: These 5 Items Are Worth Buying Now

Shopping

Dollar Tree: These 5 Items Are Worth Buying Now

October 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

11 Expensive Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024

Travel

11 Expensive Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024

October 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Are You Utilizing ‘Mistake Fares’ To Find Cheaper Flights? What They Are and 3 Ways To Find Them With Ease

Saving Money

Are You Utilizing 'Mistake Fares' To Find Cheaper Flights? What They Are and 3 Ways To Find Them With Ease

October 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Signs You Paid Too Much for the Wrong Electric Car

Saving Money

6 Signs You Paid Too Much for the Wrong Electric Car

October 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

12 Things You Should Never Buy at Gas Stations

Shopping

12 Things You Should Never Buy at Gas Stations

October 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 10 Items I’ll Never Buy at Discount Stores Again

Shopping

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: 10 Items I'll Never Buy at Discount Stores Again

October 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Best Save Money (and Time) If Your Flight Is Cancelled or Severely Delayed

Travel

How To Best Save Money (and Time) If Your Flight Is Cancelled or Severely Delayed

October 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Whole Foods vs. Trader Joe’s — Which Store Is Better for Your Money?

Saving Money

Whole Foods vs. Trader Joe's -- Which Store Is Better for Your Money?

October 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Best Day of the Week to Shop at Target

Shopping

The Best Day of the Week to Shop at Target

October 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Sports Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

7 Sports Cars To Stay Away From Buying

October 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Key Signs You Need a New Work Wardrobe

Shopping

10 Key Signs You Need a New Work Wardrobe

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Kohl’s: Best Sale Items for October 2023

Shopping

Kohl's: Best Sale Items for October 2023

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

15 Money Truths Your Successful Friends Won’t Tell You

Savings Advice

15 Money Truths Your Successful Friends Won't Tell You

October 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

13 Ways To Add Luxury (and Value) to Your Home on a Budget

Saving Money

13 Ways To Add Luxury (and Value) to Your Home on a Budget

October 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

Shopping

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

October 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!