Food Stamps Schedule: Ohio Direction Card SNAP Payments for October 2022

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Fresh from the market stock photo
Milan_Jovic / iStock.com

As in most states, Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, including October. In Ohio, the program is administered by the state’s Department of Jobs and Family Services (DJFS).

Benefits are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts linked to your Ohio Direction Card, the state’s version of Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards. Cards can be used anywhere you see the Ohio Direction Card sticker, such as most grocery stores, certain other retail locations and participating farmers’ markets.

After making a purchase with your Ohio Direction Card, a receipt will show your purchase amount and the amount of benefits you have left in the account. If you need to know your balance but don’t have your last receipt, call the toll-free number (866-386-3071) on the back of your Direction Card. You can also access your information online at the ConnectEBT site.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Although it is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is administered at the state level.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, the USDA’s cost-of-living adjustments for SNAP benefits will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2022, providing an increase in food aid to Ohio families. For individuals, the program’s maximum monthly food allotments will increase to $281 from $250. For couples, it will increase to $516 from $459, and for four-person households it will increase to $939 from $835. The minimum monthly allotment will increase to $23 from $20, according to the DJFS.

SNAP recipients can use their Direction Cards to purchase certain food items:

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat, poultry and fish
  • Dairy products
  • Breads and cereals
  • Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In Ohio, you also can’t use SNAP to purchase hot meals because it is not among the states that operate a Restaurant Meals Program through SNAP.

You can apply for SNAP benefits online at Benefits.Ohio.gov or submit an application to your county Department of Job and Family Services office. You can also file a SNAP application through your local Ohio Benefit Bank website.

Benefits are deposited onto Ohio Direction Cards between the 2nd and the 20th of every month, based on the last digit of your case number. Here’s the deposit schedule for October 2022:

Case number ends in:Benefits available:
0Oct. 2
1Oct. 4
2Oct. 6
3Oct. 8
4Oct. 10
5Oct. 12
6Oct. 14
7Oct. 16
8Oct. 18
9Oct. 20

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
