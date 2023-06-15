Categories

Banking

Investing

Credit Cards

Loans

Retirement

Saving & Spending

Trending

Hubs

Financially Savvy Female

GEN Z:
The Future of Finance

Economy Explained

Retirement at Any Age
Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Ice Cream and 10 Other Grocery Items That Will Ravage Your Summer Food Budget

2 min Read
By Nicole Spector
Happy Latin American couple buying groceries at the supermarket and using a shopping cart - lifestyle concepts.
Hispanolistic / Getty Images

It’s been an extra tough time for consumers on a budget. Grocery prices have been skyrocketing, cornering many Americans into living paycheck-to-paycheck. Though we’ve seen some items drop in price — eggs have had a historic decline in price, after a period of drastic markups — food, overall, is pricier. 

From April to May, grocery prices got 0.1% more expensive, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI). And over the year, the food-at-home index jumped 5.8%.

Take Our Poll: Who Has Given You the Best Money Advice You Have Ever Received?

These summer grocery items are more expensive than ever before, so look for deals wherever you shop, and, if possible, seek alternative foods or ingredients. 

Ice Cream 

This year, the cost of ice cream jumped 8%. 

Juice and Nonalcoholic Beverages 

Over the course of the year, juice and nonalcoholic beverages rose 9.9%. 

Flour 

Also over the year, the price of flour rose 17.1%. 

Beef 

The price of raw ground beef jumped 2% in May. 

Make Your Money Work for You

Chicken 

Fresh whole chickens got more expensive in May – by 1.9%. 

Ham 

The price of ham jumped 1.6% in May, and grew 8.2% over the year. 

Margarine 

The price of margarine increased 2.1% in May, and jumped 22.5% over the course of the year. 

Sugar 

The cost of sugar went up 0.5% over the year. 

Bread 

Bread jumped 0.4% in May and 12.5% over the year. 

Apples 

The price of apples went up 1.9% in May. 

Lettuce 

The price of lettuce soared 5.3% in May, and went up 9.4% over the year. 

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

5 Expensive Liquors That Are Worth the Price

Saving Money

5 Expensive Liquors That Are Worth the Price

June 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

From Dollar Tree Hater to Dollar Tree Shopper: What Convinced Me

Shopping

From Dollar Tree Hater to Dollar Tree Shopper: What Convinced Me

June 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Items To Stop Buying at Grocery Stores If You Want To Save Money

Shopping

8 Items To Stop Buying at Grocery Stores If You Want To Save Money

June 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Costco Items That Have the Most Customer Complaints

Shopping

8 Costco Items That Have the Most Customer Complaints

June 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Brand-New Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Target

Shopping

5 Brand-New Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Target

June 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The 7 Best Deals To Get at Walmart This Summer

Shopping

The 7 Best Deals To Get at Walmart This Summer

June 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Items That Are Always Cheaper on Amazon

Shopping

7 Items That Are Always Cheaper on Amazon

June 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Get Free Stuff by Joining a Buy Nothing Group

Savings Advice

How To Get Free Stuff by Joining a Buy Nothing Group

June 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Will NYC’s New Minimum Wage for Delivery Drivers Increase Your Meal Cost? 5 Tips To Keep Costs Down

Saving Money

Will NYC's New Minimum Wage for Delivery Drivers Increase Your Meal Cost? 5 Tips To Keep Costs Down

June 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Ways To Prepare for a Surprise Home Repair Expense

Saving Money

5 Ways To Prepare for a Surprise Home Repair Expense

June 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Secrets Behind These 10 Popular Costco Products

Shopping

Secrets Behind These 10 Popular Costco Products

June 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Subscriptions That Are Not Wastes of Money

Saving Money

6 Subscriptions That Are Not Wastes of Money

June 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps Schedule: May 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute

Saving Money

Food Stamps Schedule: May 2023 -- When SNAP Payments Distribute

June 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Don’t Buy Luxury Goods on Credit: 5 Tips for Affording These Splurges

Shopping

Don't Buy Luxury Goods on Credit: 5 Tips for Affording These Splurges

June 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

20 Insider Tips To Save Money on Every Part of Your Home

Saving Money

20 Insider Tips To Save Money on Every Part of Your Home

June 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

85% of Millennials and Gen Z Use Travel Hacks To Save Big: These Are Their Top 4

Travel

85% of Millennials and Gen Z Use Travel Hacks To Save Big: These Are Their Top 4

June 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!