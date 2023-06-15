Ice Cream and 10 Other Grocery Items That Will Ravage Your Summer Food Budget

Hispanolistic / Getty Images

It’s been an extra tough time for consumers on a budget. Grocery prices have been skyrocketing, cornering many Americans into living paycheck-to-paycheck. Though we’ve seen some items drop in price — eggs have had a historic decline in price, after a period of drastic markups — food, overall, is pricier.

From April to May, grocery prices got 0.1% more expensive, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI). And over the year, the food-at-home index jumped 5.8%.

Take Our Poll: Who Has Given You the Best Money Advice You Have Ever Received?

These summer grocery items are more expensive than ever before, so look for deals wherever you shop, and, if possible, seek alternative foods or ingredients.

Ice Cream

This year, the cost of ice cream jumped 8%.

Juice and Nonalcoholic Beverages

Over the course of the year, juice and nonalcoholic beverages rose 9.9%.

Flour

Also over the year, the price of flour rose 17.1%.

Beef

The price of raw ground beef jumped 2% in May.

Make Your Money Work for You

Chicken

Fresh whole chickens got more expensive in May – by 1.9%.

Ham

The price of ham jumped 1.6% in May, and grew 8.2% over the year.

Margarine

The price of margarine increased 2.1% in May, and jumped 22.5% over the course of the year.

Sugar

The cost of sugar went up 0.5% over the year.

Bread

Bread jumped 0.4% in May and 12.5% over the year.

Apples

The price of apples went up 1.9% in May.

Lettuce

The price of lettuce soared 5.3% in May, and went up 9.4% over the year.

More From GOBankingRates