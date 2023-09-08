Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Is Fast Food Cheaper than Groceries Now? How Inflation is Changing Habits

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Assortment of unhealthy products that's bad for figure, skin, heart and teeth.
happy_lark / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The cost of living has been steadily increasing over the past few years, with the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating the situation. One sector that has felt the ripple effects acutely is the food industry.

The end of COVID-era enhanced food stamps benefits and the ever-rising cost of groceries has caused many to question if fast food, now with healthier options and embracing automation, has become a more economical choice. This article will delve into the financial dynamics of fast food versus groceries in this new era of inflation and rapid change.

The New Era of Fast Food

During the pandemic, drive-through and takeout services experienced a significant surge in popularity as people sought to minimize contact and exposure. With return-to-work orders now in effect, the convenience of drive-through and ‘food on the go’ options have sustained their popularity. Additionally, fast-food and quick-serve restaurants have made efforts to incorporate healthier options into their menus. This has not only made fast food more appealing to a broader audience, including the health-conscious, but has also led to an increased demand.

Make Your Money Work for You

Moreover, the fast-food industry has started embracing automation and artificial intelligence (AI), leading to faster service and reduced operational costs. This has contributed to the affordability of fast food in comparison to groceries, which have remained expensive even after the end of enhanced food stamp benefits.

The Hidden Costs

While fast food may seem cheaper, especially with the inclusion of healthier options, it is essential to consider the long-term implications. The hidden costs of fast food, such as its impact on one’s health and the environment, may outweigh the perceived financial savings. Regular consumption of fast food, even the healthier options, may lead to health problems in the long run, and the environmental impact of fast food production and packaging is significant.

A Balanced Approach

In the face of inflation and changes in the fast food industry, it is crucial to weigh the long-term costs and benefits of our food choices. A balanced approach that considers financial, health, and environmental factors is essential for making informed decisions. While fast food may offer a more convenient and seemingly affordable option, the hidden costs must not be overlooked.

Inflation and the post-pandemic landscape have indeed changed our food consumption habits. While the convenience and evolving nature of fast food may make it appear to be a more affordable option in the current climate, it is crucial to consider all factors. Balancing financial constraints with long-term health and environmental implications is key to making informed food choices in this new era.

Make Your Money Work for You

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Amazon Prime: 4 Reasons You Should Cancel Your Subscription

Savings Advice

Amazon Prime: 4 Reasons You Should Cancel Your Subscription

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Best Vacation Destinations and Activities for Seniors & Retirees

Travel

The Best Vacation Destinations and Activities for Seniors & Retirees

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Gen Z Shoppers Say These Grocery Stores Have the Best Deals

Saving Money

Gen Z Shoppers Say These Grocery Stores Have the Best Deals

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Things To Do Now To Save on Utility Bills This Winter

Saving Money

8 Things To Do Now To Save on Utility Bills This Winter

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Less than 10% of Car Buyers Purchased an Electric Car in the Past Year — What’s Holding You Back?

Saving Money

Less than 10% of Car Buyers Purchased an Electric Car in the Past Year -- What's Holding You Back?

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Is The Average Cost of Braces?

Saving Money

What Is The Average Cost of Braces?

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Travel Experts Reveal the 11 Best Ways To Save On Your Next Vacation

Travel

Travel Experts Reveal the 11 Best Ways To Save On Your Next Vacation

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Walmart Brand Grocery Items That Are Now Cheaper at Aldi

Saving Money

10 Walmart Brand Grocery Items That Are Now Cheaper at Aldi

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

GOBankingRates

Shopping

Secrets Behind These 10 Popular Costco Products

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Dollar Tree Items That Are Worth Buying Now

Shopping

5 Dollar Tree Items That Are Worth Buying Now

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dollar Tree Is Dropping Prices Back to $1 — Here’s What Could Be Impacted

Shopping

Dollar Tree Is Dropping Prices Back to $1 -- Here's What Could Be Impacted

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Walmart Is Winning Over Millennial Grocery Shoppers

Shopping

How Walmart Is Winning Over Millennial Grocery Shoppers

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Stop Spending Money: 15 Proven Strategies To Stop Overspending

Savings Advice

How To Stop Spending Money: 15 Proven Strategies To Stop Overspending

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey’s Costco Shopping List — The Only 9 Bulk Items That ‘Really Save You Money’

Saving Money

Dave Ramsey's Costco Shopping List -- The Only 9 Bulk Items That 'Really Save You Money'

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Americans Are Fleeing These 10 States To Save Money — Should You?

Savings Advice

Americans Are Fleeing These 10 States To Save Money -- Should You?

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Aldi Shopping: 5 Fall Items To Stock Up On and Save Money

Shopping

Aldi Shopping: 5 Fall Items To Stock Up On and Save Money

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Join An Exclusive Community Investing in Blue Chip Art

Could this be a perfect investment strategy? Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!