Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Save Money on Thanksgiving: Aldi Announces Price Cuts Up to 50%

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
The frontage and brand logo of a branch of German discount retailer Aldi, taken in a local retail park on Wirral, UK on a sunny afternoon.
Alan Morris / Getty Images

Starting November 1, Aldi shoppers can find price reductions of up to 50% on over 70 Thanksgiving staples. These price reductions will run throughout the holiday season.

The retailer said it expects shoppers to afford to invite three more guests to their Thanksgiving meal without blowing the budget.

“Thanksgiving is all about gratitude, and we’re so grateful for our many loyal customers from coast-to-coast,” said Dave Rinaldo, President of ALDI. “With inflation still looming, we’re providing shoppers extra relief to make the holidays a time for celebration, not stress. What’s served on the Thanksgiving table is just as important as who’s sitting around it, so ALDI is delivering big savings on key items so there’s always room for more guests.” 

According to a company press release, these items include baking essentials and seasonal favorites like gravy, potatoes, green beans, cranberries and pumpkin pie. Pick up some charcuterie board essentials like Appleton Farms Prosciutto for $2.49 and Happy Farms Sharp Cheddar for $1.39, or grab your baking essentials like Stonemill Pure Vanilla for $3.49 or Baker’s Corner Pumpkin Pie Mix for $1.89.

Last year, Aldi dropped prices to pre-pandemic levels under its “Thanksgiving Price Rewind” event, saving customers around 30% on holiday favorites.

And Aldi isn’t the only supermarket dropping prices this holiday season.

Make Your Money Work for You

Over the last year, Walmart saved customers more than $1 billion on seasonal baskets and rollbacks over the last year. The company is again removing inflation on a Thanksgiving meal this year starting Nov. 1.

According to the latest data from the Consumer Price Index, grocery prices are 2.4% higher than last year, which is significantly lower than the increases witnessed last year.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Got a Five? This $5 Bill Savings Plan Will Help You Save Thousands — No Math Required

Saving Money

Got a Five? This $5 Bill Savings Plan Will Help You Save Thousands -- No Math Required

October 19, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Bad Financial Habits to Avoid This Halloween

Savings Advice

9 Bad Financial Habits to Avoid This Halloween

October 19, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco This October

Shopping

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco This October

October 19, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Free Perks of a Costco Membership in 2023 — Are You Taking Advantage?

Shopping

9 Free Perks of a Costco Membership in 2023 -- Are You Taking Advantage?

October 19, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Amazon No-Rush Credits: Your Guide to Earning and Using These Rewards

Shopping

Amazon No-Rush Credits: Your Guide to Earning and Using These Rewards

October 19, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How the iPhone 15 Price Compares to Others– Is It Worth It?

Shopping

How the iPhone 15 Price Compares to Others-- Is It Worth It?

October 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Move Over Dollar Tree: Here Are 5 Up-and-Coming Discount Stores You Need To Check Out Now

Uncategorized

Move Over Dollar Tree: Here Are 5 Up-and-Coming Discount Stores You Need To Check Out Now

October 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Reasons October Is a Great Time To Buy a New Car

Saving Money

5 Reasons October Is a Great Time To Buy a New Car

October 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Aldi Brand Products You May Regret Buying

Shopping

5 Aldi Brand Products You May Regret Buying

October 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Doesn’t Think You Should Buy That New (or Used) Car — Here’s Why

Saving Money

Grant Cardone Doesn't Think You Should Buy That New (or Used) Car -- Here's Why

October 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Costco, Amazon & Walmart Holiday Returns: Mark These Dates On Your Calendar Now To Keep Your Savings

Saving Money

Costco, Amazon & Walmart Holiday Returns: Mark These Dates On Your Calendar Now To Keep Your Savings

October 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

3 Hybrid Cars That Won’t Actually Save You Money on Gas

Saving Money

3 Hybrid Cars That Won't Actually Save You Money on Gas

October 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Domino’s Is Giving Away A Free Medium, Two-Topping ‘Emergency’ Pizza — Here’s How to Get One

Saving Money

Domino's Is Giving Away A Free Medium, Two-Topping 'Emergency' Pizza -- Here's How to Get One

October 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Consumers Call Out Recent Reese’s $25,000 Contest as Scam: ‘You Never Have To Pay To Play’

Saving Money

Consumers Call Out Recent Reese's $25,000 Contest as Scam: 'You Never Have To Pay To Play'

October 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Keep Gas Costs Down With One Simple Move That Saves You Upwards of 25%

Saving Money

Keep Gas Costs Down With One Simple Move That Saves You Upwards of 25%

October 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Should You Expect Sales as Rite Aid Files for Bankruptcy?

Shopping

Should You Expect Sales as Rite Aid Files for Bankruptcy?

October 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!