SNAP Benefit Scam: Connecticut Residents Warned of Uptick in Skimming Theft

Connecticut’s Department of Social Services is warning SNAP and Cash EBT recipients to be cautious of skimming scams. According to the DSS, skimming scams are attempting to obtain credit, debit or EBT card information from card readers at retail and grocery stores across the state, NBC Connecticut reported. Fake cards are then created to steal benefits.

Under federal law, beneficiaries do not have guaranteed protections against loss or theft of their card or funds. if SNAP or Cash EBT benefits are stolen, states are unable to reimburse beneficiaries.

The DSS has also received reports of a phishing scam where SNAP recipients are receiving scam text messages about their DSS benefits. NBC Connecticut reported that these text messages direct recipients to a phone number that asks for them to provide their EBT card number and PIN. The DSS does not communicate via text.

SNAP recipients should never give out their PIN information and the DSS is asking recipients to change their EBT PIN as a precautionary measure and before each benefit deposit. EBT cardholders can call 1-888-328-2666 to change their PIN.

WTNH News 8 added that if you believe you’ve been a victim of a SNAP or Cash EBT skimming or phishing scam, immediately change your PIN, notify the DSS Benefit Center at 1-855-626-6632 and file a report with the local police department.

