SNAP FAQ: What Is New Mexico Fiesta EBT Card and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program helps low-income households purchase the food they need by sending out monthly SNAP benefits through the New Mexico Fiesta EBT card. SNAP benefits can be used to purchase qualifying food products at participating grocery stores or wherever you see the Quest logo.

To use your New Mexico Fiesta EBT card, insert your card into the point of sale terminal or hand your card to the cashier. Tell the cashier to charge either SNAP or cash and enter your PIN on the keypad. The amount of your purchase will be deducted from your EBT account.

The New Mexico Human Services Department, which runs the state’s SNAP, uses federal guidelines to determine SNAP eligibility. The HSD considers your household’s countable income when determining if you can receive benefits. The amount you receive is based on the category of eligibility. This is calculated as a percentage of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Work program participation is also required for some SNAP recipients.

New Mexican residents can apply for SNAP online through the Yes New Mexico portal found here. After creating an account, you can apply for benefits or check, update or renew your SNAP benefits and other public assistance programs. You can also mail your signed SNAP application or visit your nearest HSD field office.

Once you have successfully submitted an application, you will be asked to come in for an interview after 10 days. Your assigned worker will give a list of items you will need to provide. This information will help your worker determine if you qualify for SNAP benefits.

You will be notified by mail within 30 days as to whether or not your SNAP application was approved.

