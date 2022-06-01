Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

SNAP Schedule: When Ohio Direction Card Payments Disburse in June 2022

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In Ohio, SNAP is administered by the Department of Jobs and Family Services. SNAP helps low-income Ohio families purchase fresh food and groceries from most grocery stores, some retail locations and participating farmers markets.

Benefits are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts, which are linked to Ohio Direction Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Your card can be used anywhere you see the Ohio Direction Card sign.

You may be eligible for SNAP benefits in Ohio if your household’s gross monthly income is at or under 130% of the federal poverty guidelines, which change annually. Your benefits can be used to buy most food products, except food that is hot when sold or food that is sold to be eaten in the store.

You can apply for SNAP benefits online at Benefits.Ohio.gov or submit a Request for Cash, Food and Medical Assistance to your County Department of Job and Family Services. You may also file a SNAP application through your local Ohio Benefit Bank website.

Monthly benefit amounts are based on household size, expenses and sometimes resources.

Benefits are deposited onto Ohio Direction Cards on a regular assigned date between the 2nd and the 20th of every month, based on the last digit of your case number. All cardholders can call the Ohio Direction Card customer service number at 1-866-386-3071 six days before the first of each month to find out when their benefits will become available.

Here’s the Ohio Direction Card deposit schedule for June 2022:

Case number ends inBenefits available
0June 2
1June 4
2June 6
3June 8
4June 10
5June 12
6June 14
7June 16
8June 18
9June 20

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

