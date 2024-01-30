Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

The Cost of Groceries In America’s 15 Biggest Cities

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
At the cash desk stock photo
vadimguzhva / iStock.com

Grocery shopping is a universal need, but how much you spend can vary wildly depending on where you live. Data was sourced from Numbeo‘s food prices in every state’s most populated city to take a deep dive into the monthly grocery bills of residents in America’s 15 largest cities. From coastal metropolises to heartland hubs, let’s see how these cities stack up in terms of grocery costs.

New York City: The Big Bite

New York, with its bustling streets and towering skyscrapers, leads in many things, including grocery prices. Residents here face an average monthly grocery bill of $555.11.

Los Angeles: High Costs in the City of Angels

In Los Angeles, where the sun shines bright, the average grocery bill shines just as brightly at $458.71.

Chicago: Windy City, Hefty Prices

Chicago, known for its winds and pizzas, sees its residents shelling out $470.65 each month on groceries.

Houston: Big City, Moderate Bills

Down in Houston, the monthly grocery bill is more moderate, averaging $452.45.

Philadelphia: History and High Costs

In the city of brotherly love, Philadelphia, the average grocery bill is $444.29.

Phoenix: Rising Prices in the Valley of the Sun

In Phoenix, the monthly grocery cost rises to $477.96.

San Antonio: Lower Costs in the Lone Star State

San Antonio stands out with a much lower average grocery bill of $260.31.

Make Your Money Work for You

San Diego: Sunny Days, Sizable Bills

Residents in San Diego face a monthly grocery bill of $443.66.

Dallas: Big D, Moderate Groceries

Dallas comes in with an average grocery cost of $425.59.

San Jose: High Tech, High Prices

In the heart of Silicon Valley, San Jose’s residents deal with a substantial grocery bill of $589.30.

Austin: Music, Culture, and Middle-Range Prices

Austin, a cultural hotspot, sees an average grocery bill of $418.65.

Jacksonville: Florida’s Fair Costs

In Jacksonville, the average monthly grocery spend is $437.15.

San Francisco: Golden Gates, Golden Prices

San Francisco tops our list with the highest average grocery bill of $652.75.

Indianapolis: Crossroads City with Reasonable Rates

Indianapolis residents enjoy a more reasonable average monthly grocery bill of $382.62.

Columbus: Heartland Living with Manageable Costs

In Columbus, the average grocery bill comes to $392.59.

From coast to coast, the cost of groceries in America’s largest cities reflects a mix of regional economic factors, transportation costs, and local living standards. While cities like San Francisco and New York City show the high end of grocery expenses, places like San Antonio and Indianapolis offer a more moderate cost, highlighting the diverse economic landscapes across the United States. Whether it’s the tech hubs of the West Coast or the historical cities of the East, the monthly grocery bill is an important part of understanding the cost of living in these urban centers.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

Related Content

10 Expenses Most Likely To Drain Your Checking Account Each Month

Saving Money

10 Expenses Most Likely To Drain Your Checking Account Each Month

January 29, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Groceries Frugal People Buy in Winter

Saving Money

6 Groceries Frugal People Buy in Winter

January 29, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 10 Genius Things To Do With Your Money

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: 10 Genius Things To Do With Your Money

January 29, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Never Walk Into a Car Dealership Without Knowing These 5 Things First

Uncategorized

Never Walk Into a Car Dealership Without Knowing These 5 Things First

January 29, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Why Buy Now, Pay Later Is Never A Good Idea

Shopping

Why Buy Now, Pay Later Is Never A Good Idea

January 29, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Things Frugal People Wait To Buy

Savings Advice

5 Things Frugal People Wait To Buy

January 29, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

2024’s Most Anticipated Electric Vehicles: How Little They Cost Will Shock You

Saving Money

2024's Most Anticipated Electric Vehicles: How Little They Cost Will Shock You

January 29, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Best Cheap Winter Beach Escape from 10 Major US Cities

Travel

The Best Cheap Winter Beach Escape from 10 Major US Cities

January 29, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Cruise Discounts and Deals You Can Get When You Book in January

Travel

5 Cruise Discounts and Deals You Can Get When You Book in January

January 29, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Where Are the Cheapest US Travel Destinations in February 2024?

Travel

Where Are the Cheapest US Travel Destinations in February 2024?

January 29, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Heat Pump or Solar Panels: 3 Things To Consider To Save Money on Energy Bills

Saving Money

Heat Pump or Solar Panels: 3 Things To Consider To Save Money on Energy Bills

January 29, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: 10 Used Cars Under $10K That Are Worth Buying

Saving Money

Rachel Cruze: 10 Used Cars Under $10K That Are Worth Buying

January 29, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

‘Retail Therapy’ Can Destroy Your Finances — Here’s How To Stop for Good

Savings Advice

'Retail Therapy' Can Destroy Your Finances -- Here's How To Stop for Good

January 29, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

45 Ways You Can Live a Luxurious Life on a Frugal Budget

Saving Money

45 Ways You Can Live a Luxurious Life on a Frugal Budget

January 29, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Things Frugal People Rarely Spend More Than $100 On

Savings Advice

6 Things Frugal People Rarely Spend More Than $100 On

January 29, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How To Save $5,000 In 3 Months: 8 Steps To Take

Savings Advice

How To Save $5,000 In 3 Months: 8 Steps To Take

January 29, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!