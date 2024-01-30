The Cost of Groceries In America’s 15 Biggest Cities

Grocery shopping is a universal need, but how much you spend can vary wildly depending on where you live. Data was sourced from Numbeo‘s food prices in every state’s most populated city to take a deep dive into the monthly grocery bills of residents in America’s 15 largest cities. From coastal metropolises to heartland hubs, let’s see how these cities stack up in terms of grocery costs.

New York City: The Big Bite

New York, with its bustling streets and towering skyscrapers, leads in many things, including grocery prices. Residents here face an average monthly grocery bill of $555.11.

Los Angeles: High Costs in the City of Angels

In Los Angeles, where the sun shines bright, the average grocery bill shines just as brightly at $458.71.

Chicago: Windy City, Hefty Prices

Chicago, known for its winds and pizzas, sees its residents shelling out $470.65 each month on groceries.

Houston: Big City, Moderate Bills

Down in Houston, the monthly grocery bill is more moderate, averaging $452.45.

Philadelphia: History and High Costs

In the city of brotherly love, Philadelphia, the average grocery bill is $444.29.

Phoenix: Rising Prices in the Valley of the Sun

In Phoenix, the monthly grocery cost rises to $477.96.

San Antonio: Lower Costs in the Lone Star State

San Antonio stands out with a much lower average grocery bill of $260.31.

San Diego: Sunny Days, Sizable Bills

Residents in San Diego face a monthly grocery bill of $443.66.

Dallas: Big D, Moderate Groceries

Dallas comes in with an average grocery cost of $425.59.

San Jose: High Tech, High Prices

In the heart of Silicon Valley, San Jose’s residents deal with a substantial grocery bill of $589.30.

Austin: Music, Culture, and Middle-Range Prices

Austin, a cultural hotspot, sees an average grocery bill of $418.65.

Jacksonville: Florida’s Fair Costs

In Jacksonville, the average monthly grocery spend is $437.15.

San Francisco: Golden Gates, Golden Prices

San Francisco tops our list with the highest average grocery bill of $652.75.

Indianapolis: Crossroads City with Reasonable Rates

Indianapolis residents enjoy a more reasonable average monthly grocery bill of $382.62.

Columbus: Heartland Living with Manageable Costs

In Columbus, the average grocery bill comes to $392.59.

From coast to coast, the cost of groceries in America’s largest cities reflects a mix of regional economic factors, transportation costs, and local living standards. While cities like San Francisco and New York City show the high end of grocery expenses, places like San Antonio and Indianapolis offer a more moderate cost, highlighting the diverse economic landscapes across the United States. Whether it’s the tech hubs of the West Coast or the historical cities of the East, the monthly grocery bill is an important part of understanding the cost of living in these urban centers.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

