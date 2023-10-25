Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

United Way Challenges SNAP Work Requirements as ‘Unjust’ — How States Can Waive the Law and Other Workarounds

3 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Logansport - Circa April 2022: SNAP and EBT Accepted here sign.
jetcityimage / Getty Images

United Way of New York City, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping low-income New Yorkers make ends meet, has some concerns regarding the decision to increase work requirements for SNAP participants.

“Congress’s decision to impose strict work requirements on adults between ages 51-55 places an unjust administrative burden on individuals who are already struggling to make ends meet,” Cheryl Huber, vice president of food and benefits access at United Way, told New York Nonprofit Media. “During the upcoming Farm Bill negotiations, we must protect and expand SNAP, not limit access, because too many New York City families are in need.”

According to NYN Media, SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, provides food assistance for nearly 1.8 million New Yorkers with low incomes. SNAP is the largest and most important anti-hunger program in the U.S., allowing low-income families to free up household resources for other basic needs.

One of the biggest changes to SNAP this year was the expansion of work requirements added during debt ceiling negotiations in the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023. More changes could be coming as Congress drafts new legislation for the 2023 farm bill. 

Make Your Money Work for You

The Congressional Budget Office released an estimate of the budgetary impact of the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023, NYN Media reported. The CBO estimated that expanding work requirements would reduce direct spending by $11 billion between 2023 and 2033. However, the report noted that 2765,000, on average, would lose benefits each month because they no longer meet requirements. An additional 19,000 would see reduced monthly benefit amounts.

But the report also noted that states can use a limited number of months of exemptions to waive the SNAP work requirements for people living in areas with high unemployment rates or without enough jobs. The one downside is that the new legislation also limits the share of unused exemptions that states can carry over every year.

If the new work requirement has limited your access to SNAP, there are other workarounds to help support struggling families.

You can find the nearest Feeding America nationwide network of food banks and programs by entering your zip code and connecting with your local food bank. You can also search for free food resources in your area on FreeFood.org. According to Feeding America, you still have options if locations are too far. Give the nearest location a call and ask if they can find something close. If you don’t have a car, they may have a way to bring the food to your house.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Food Stamps: Could Proposal for Outside Contractors Be Key To Improving SNAP Backlogs Across the US?

Saving Money

Food Stamps: Could Proposal for Outside Contractors Be Key To Improving SNAP Backlogs Across the US?

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

New Grocery Store Scams: Watch Out for These Money Traps at the Checkout Line

Shopping

New Grocery Store Scams: Watch Out for These Money Traps at the Checkout Line

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford These Grocery Staples

Saving Money

In Less Than a Decade, You Won't Be Able To Afford These Grocery Staples

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The 9 Most Reliable Luxury Cars for Less Than $100,000

Saving Money

The 9 Most Reliable Luxury Cars for Less Than $100,000

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Never Put These 11 Bills On Autopay

Saving Money

Never Put These 11 Bills On Autopay

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Things You Must Do When Selling Your Car To Get the Most Cash

Saving Money

11 Things You Must Do When Selling Your Car To Get the Most Cash

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much It Costs To Sail Aboard These 10 One-of-a-Kind Cruises for Seniors

Uncategorized

How Much It Costs To Sail Aboard These 10 One-of-a-Kind Cruises for Seniors

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Which Generation Is Most Likely To Spend $1,000+ on Their Monthly Car Payment?

Saving Money

Which Generation Is Most Likely To Spend $1,000+ on Their Monthly Car Payment?

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Furniture Items Worth Paying More For

Shopping

5 Furniture Items Worth Paying More For

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m an Instacart Shopper: Here Are 9 Things You Should Never Buy on Instacart

Saving Money

I'm an Instacart Shopper: Here Are 9 Things You Should Never Buy on Instacart

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Employers Expect Healthcare Costs To Spike in 2024 — What Does It Mean for You?

Saving Money

Employers Expect Healthcare Costs To Spike in 2024 -- What Does It Mean for You?

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: What Is a Sinking Fund and How Does It Work?

Saving Money

Rachel Cruze: What Is a Sinking Fund and How Does It Work?

October 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Amazon Brand Products Worth Buying

Shopping

10 Amazon Brand Products Worth Buying

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Costco’s Irresistible Deal: The Ultimate 157-Piece Kitchen Set That’s Worth Every Penny

Shopping

Costco's Irresistible Deal: The Ultimate 157-Piece Kitchen Set That's Worth Every Penny

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: Latest USDA Report Indicates ‘Absolutely More Work To be Done’ in US Food Insecurity Fight — Where SNAP Is Succeeding and Failing

Saving Money

Food Stamps: Latest USDA Report Indicates 'Absolutely More Work To be Done' in US Food Insecurity Fight -- Where SNAP Is Succeeding and Failing

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

48 Target-Owned Brands You Won’t Find at Costco or Walmart

Shopping

48 Target-Owned Brands You Won't Find at Costco or Walmart

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!