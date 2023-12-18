Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Holiday

Holiday Scam: What Is Gift Card Draining Plus 4 Red Flags to Watch For

3 min Read
By David Nadelle
Confused woman paying online on christmas holidays lying on a bed in an hotel room.
AntonioGuillem / Getty Images/iStockphoto

As Americans continue to slide through holiday mode, they’re going to get more calls, emails and texts for legitimate shopping deals. But they’re also increasingly going to be the targets of scammers, either directly or through their shopping and communication behaviors.

State and local governments, law enforcement officials and consumer advocate groups are warning holiday shoppers this year to be aware of a popular gift card scam that involves tampering before the card is purchased and emptied after activated or used.

“Gift card draining” involves criminals recording numbers and PINs from unpurchased gift cards, then placing them back in the packaging. These thieves then wait until the card is purchased and activated – finding that information online – and use the card until the balance is depleted, leaving the buyer with a worthless gift card.

Gift cards are remarkably popular as holiday gifts and with scammers because they’re easy for people to find and buy and they have fewer protections for buyers compared to some other payment options. They’re like cash — once the card is used, the money on it is gone.

How To Protect Yourself from a Gift Card Draining Scam

Criminals are always adapting to the times and are forever thinking of new ways to take advantage of vulnerable people. Here are some red flags to watch for when buying gift cards this holiday season and what to do if you’ve bought a card that has been compromised.

  1. Make sure your card is sealed and the protective cover and tape covering the PIN are intact.
  2. If you are buying a card that has no cover or seal, thoroughly check it for signs of tampering, such as scuff marks near the bar code or the back of the card. Also, check that the PIN number on the back isn’t showing.
  3. Avoid buying gift cards from online auction sites because they may be fake or stolen.
  4. Keep your store receipt in case the gift card you’ve purchased is later compromised. You can also take a picture of the gift card and store receipt. The number on the gift card and store receipt will help you file a report with store and gift card company if you lose the gift card or if you need to report fraud.
Make Your Money Work for You

If you purchased a gift card that was used by a scammer, report it to the gift card company directly, request a freeze on the card and make sure to demand a refund. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has a list with most of the major gift card companies’ contact information here.

It’s also a good idea to notify the FTC also because, as it mentions on its site, “Every report makes a difference.”

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

9 Best Holiday Deals From Costco’s December Coupon Book

Saving Money

9 Best Holiday Deals From Costco's December Coupon Book

December 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Cutting-Edge 2024 Cars: Do Experts Think They’re Worth Buying?

Saving Money

5 Cutting-Edge 2024 Cars: Do Experts Think They're Worth Buying?

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Affordable Luxury Gifts You Can Buy at Costco This Holiday Season

Saving Money

9 Affordable Luxury Gifts You Can Buy at Costco This Holiday Season

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

Savings Advice

I'm a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

December 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Frugal Gifts From Target That Look Expensive

Saving Money

10 Frugal Gifts From Target That Look Expensive

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Walmart: 9 Cheap Stocking Stuffers To Buy for Less Than $10

Saving Money

Walmart: 9 Cheap Stocking Stuffers To Buy for Less Than $10

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Major Expenses Rich People Splurge on During the Holidays

Saving Money

4 Major Expenses Rich People Splurge on During the Holidays

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: 25 Ways To Save Yourself From Financial Disaster

Savings Advice

Suze Orman: 25 Ways To Save Yourself From Financial Disaster

December 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Best Christmas Gifts for 2023: 36 for Under $100

Shopping

Best Christmas Gifts for 2023: 36 for Under $100

December 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Mom Cut Her Grocery Bills in Half and Saved Hundreds — 10 Ways You Can, Too

Saving Money

This Mom Cut Her Grocery Bills in Half and Saved Hundreds -- 10 Ways You Can, Too

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Target: 12 Cheap Stocking Stuffers To Buy Under $10

Saving Money

Target: 12 Cheap Stocking Stuffers To Buy Under $10

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

Shopping

7 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

December 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Christmas Shipping Deadline Dates to Not Miss Before You Get Overcharged

Shopping

Christmas Shipping Deadline Dates to Not Miss Before You Get Overcharged

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Best Places To Buy Gift Cards at a Discount

Shopping

4 Best Places To Buy Gift Cards at a Discount

December 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Bestselling Electronics This Holiday Season

Saving Money

9 Bestselling Electronics This Holiday Season

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Reasons Autopay Is Bad for Your Financial Health

Savings Advice

4 Reasons Autopay Is Bad for Your Financial Health

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!