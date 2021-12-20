Advertiser Disclosure
Still Shopping? Best Buy’s ‘Last-Second Savings Event’ Has Something For Everyone On Your List

The holiday shipping deadlines have passed but that doesn’t mean last-minute shoppers can’t snag some deals in-store or curbside from some of their favorite retailers. 

Best Buy has something for everyone and is running a “Last-Second Savings Event” ending Dec. 24 at 11:59 pm CT. Shoppers can pick up their items with in-store or contactless Curbside Pickup options ready in one hour. 

Here are some of the top Best Buy Deals right now: 

Gifts for Him

  • Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio Buds Totally Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones: $99.99 (down from $149.99)
  • Philips Norelco Shaver Rechargeable Wet & Dry Shaver with Pop-Up Trimmer: $49.99 (down from $79.99)

Gifts for Her

  • Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker: $129.95 (down from $179.95)
  • Blink Mini Indoor 1080p Wi-Fi Security Camera (2-Pack): $39.99 (down from $64.99)

Gifts for Mom

  • PMD Beauty Personal Microderm Elite Pro Device: $209.30 (down from $299.00)
  • Chefman TurboFry Touch 8 Quart Air Fryer w/ XL Viewing Window & Advanced Digital Display: $89.99 (down from $139.99)

Gifts for Kids

  • Amazon Fire 7 Kids 7″ Tablet for ages 3-7 – 16GB: $59.99 (down from $99.99)
  • Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids: $59.95 (down from $79.95)

Hard to Shop For

  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, Streaming Media Player: $29.99 (down from $49.99)
  • Insignia 8qt Digital Multi-Cooker: $49.99 (down from $119.99)

Gifts for Gamers

  • Astro Gaming A10 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset: $49.99 (down from $59.99)
  • Arcade1Up Countercade: $149.99 (down from $229.99)

Gifts for Outdoors

  • Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Waterproof/Dustproof Design: $149.99 (down from $199.99)
  • Blink 5-cam Outdoor Wireless 1080p Camera Kit: $219.99 (down from $379.99)

For more gift and money-saving ideas, check out our holiday guide.

