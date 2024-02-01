Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Home Tips

5 Exemptions On Bills That You May Qualify For

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Senior couple at home paying bills stock photo
kali9 / iStock.com

Managing household bills can often be a balancing act, but what if there were ways to lighten the load? Various exemptions on bills may be available to you, depending on your circumstances, location, and the service providers you use. Let’s explore five common exemptions that could help reduce your monthly expenses.

Utility Discounts for Low-Income Households

Many utility companies offer discounted rates for electricity, gas, and water services to customers who fall under a certain income threshold. Known as Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Programs (LIHEAP) or utility-specific assistance programs, these exemptions aim to ensure that essential services remain affordable for all. Eligibility often requires meeting income criteria, which can vary by state and utility provider.

Property Tax Reductions for Seniors and Disabled Individuals

Homeowners who are seniors, disabled, or both may qualify for property tax exemptions or deferrals. These exemptions can result in substantial savings, particularly for those living on fixed incomes. Eligibility requirements often include age thresholds (such as being over the age of 65), income limits, and proof of disability status.

Water Usage Allowances for Large Families

Some water districts recognize the increased water needs of large families and offer exemptions or allowances that provide additional water at a reduced rate. If your household exceeds a certain number of occupants, it’s worth checking with your local water authority to see if they offer such a program and what the qualifying criteria are.

Make Your Money Work for You

Veteran Discounts on Various Services

Veterans and active military personnel are often eligible for a range of discounts on services, including mobile phone plans, cable and internet packages, and even municipal services like trash collection. These discounts can vary widely, so it’s essential to inquire with individual service providers and present proof of military service to access potential savings.

Medical Baseline Allowances for Energy Bills

For households with individuals requiring certain medical equipment or with conditions that necessitate higher energy usage, power companies often provide a medical baseline allowance. This exemption gives additional electricity or gas at a lower rate to ensure medical needs do not lead to unmanageable energy bills. To qualify, a doctor’s certification of the medical necessity is typically required.

Applying for Exemptions

To take advantage of these exemptions:

  • Research: Look into the specific exemptions offered by your local service providers and government agencies.
  • Apply: Fill out any necessary applications or forms, which can often be found online or by visiting your service provider’s local office.
  • Provide Documentation: Be prepared to provide proof of eligibility, such as income verification, medical documents, or military service records.
  • Follow Up: After applying, check back with the service provider to ensure your application is processed and to ask about the expected timeline for the exemption to take effect.

Final Thoughts

Bill exemptions are not just about saving money; they’re also about ensuring that everyone has access to essential services. Whether you’re struggling financially, have a large family, or require medical equipment, these exemptions can provide significant financial relief. Take the time to explore what exemptions you may qualify for and take steps to reduce your monthly expenses.

Make Your Money Work for You

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

Related Content

Dave Ramsey: 10 Genius Things To Do With Your Money

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: 10 Genius Things To Do With Your Money

February 01, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Moving? 8 Ways Being Frugal Can Cost You

Saving Money

Moving? 8 Ways Being Frugal Can Cost You

February 01, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Signs You Are Wasting Hundreds at the Grocery Store Every Year

Saving Money

9 Signs You Are Wasting Hundreds at the Grocery Store Every Year

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: 6 Surprising Discounts Your SNAP EBT Card Covers in 2024

Saving Money

Food Stamps: 6 Surprising Discounts Your SNAP EBT Card Covers in 2024

February 01, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

11 Target Items Frugal People Never Buy

Shopping

11 Target Items Frugal People Never Buy

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

11 Cheap Home Décor Items You Can Score at Dollar Tree

Saving Money

11 Cheap Home Décor Items You Can Score at Dollar Tree

February 01, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree in February 2024

Shopping

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree in February 2024

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco in February 2024

Shopping

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco in February 2024

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Is Netflix? Price Breakdown by Subscription Plan

Saving Money

How Much Is Netflix? Price Breakdown by Subscription Plan

February 01, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Xumo Play: How To Start Watching TV and Movies for Free With the App

Saving Money

Xumo Play: How To Start Watching TV and Movies for Free With the App

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Philo vs. Sling TV: Which One Wins?

Saving Money

Philo vs. Sling TV: Which One Wins?

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

39 Supermarket Buys That Are Wastes of Money

Saving Money

39 Supermarket Buys That Are Wastes of Money

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Reasons You Can Get Refunded On Your Next Flight

Saving Money

Reasons You Can Get Refunded On Your Next Flight

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Best Items To Buy at Trader Joe’s in February 2024

Shopping

Best Items To Buy at Trader Joe's in February 2024

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Budgeting Habits Frugal Retirees Swear By

Saving Money

6 Budgeting Habits Frugal Retirees Swear By

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Emergency Car Repairs To Financially Prepare For — And How Much They Cost

Saving Money

10 Emergency Car Repairs To Financially Prepare For -- And How Much They Cost

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!