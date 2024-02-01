5 Exemptions On Bills That You May Qualify For

kali9 / iStock.com

Managing household bills can often be a balancing act, but what if there were ways to lighten the load? Various exemptions on bills may be available to you, depending on your circumstances, location, and the service providers you use. Let’s explore five common exemptions that could help reduce your monthly expenses.

Utility Discounts for Low-Income Households

Many utility companies offer discounted rates for electricity, gas, and water services to customers who fall under a certain income threshold. Known as Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Programs (LIHEAP) or utility-specific assistance programs, these exemptions aim to ensure that essential services remain affordable for all. Eligibility often requires meeting income criteria, which can vary by state and utility provider.

Property Tax Reductions for Seniors and Disabled Individuals

Homeowners who are seniors, disabled, or both may qualify for property tax exemptions or deferrals. These exemptions can result in substantial savings, particularly for those living on fixed incomes. Eligibility requirements often include age thresholds (such as being over the age of 65), income limits, and proof of disability status.

Water Usage Allowances for Large Families

Some water districts recognize the increased water needs of large families and offer exemptions or allowances that provide additional water at a reduced rate. If your household exceeds a certain number of occupants, it’s worth checking with your local water authority to see if they offer such a program and what the qualifying criteria are.

Make Your Money Work for You

Veteran Discounts on Various Services

Veterans and active military personnel are often eligible for a range of discounts on services, including mobile phone plans, cable and internet packages, and even municipal services like trash collection. These discounts can vary widely, so it’s essential to inquire with individual service providers and present proof of military service to access potential savings.

Medical Baseline Allowances for Energy Bills

For households with individuals requiring certain medical equipment or with conditions that necessitate higher energy usage, power companies often provide a medical baseline allowance. This exemption gives additional electricity or gas at a lower rate to ensure medical needs do not lead to unmanageable energy bills. To qualify, a doctor’s certification of the medical necessity is typically required.

Applying for Exemptions

To take advantage of these exemptions:

Research : Look into the specific exemptions offered by your local service providers and government agencies.

: Look into the specific exemptions offered by your local service providers and government agencies. Apply : Fill out any necessary applications or forms, which can often be found online or by visiting your service provider’s local office.

: Fill out any necessary applications or forms, which can often be found online or by visiting your service provider’s local office. Provide Documentation : Be prepared to provide proof of eligibility, such as income verification, medical documents, or military service records.

: Be prepared to provide proof of eligibility, such as income verification, medical documents, or military service records. Follow Up: After applying, check back with the service provider to ensure your application is processed and to ask about the expected timeline for the exemption to take effect.

Final Thoughts

Bill exemptions are not just about saving money; they’re also about ensuring that everyone has access to essential services. Whether you’re struggling financially, have a large family, or require medical equipment, these exemptions can provide significant financial relief. Take the time to explore what exemptions you may qualify for and take steps to reduce your monthly expenses.

Make Your Money Work for You

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates