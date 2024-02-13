Looking For Love With Someone Financially Responsible? Check Out This New Dating App

Perhaps you’re single but looking for love, and know precisely what you want in a partner. Maybe you want them to be adventurous, funny, easy on the eyes and with a value set similar to yours. All perfectly understandable qualities to desire — but what about their financial standing?

We know that money matters are a top reason for divorce, and that one of the most important conversations couples need to have sooner than later revolves around their financial habits and goals. So, then, should everyone on the quest for an ideal partner add “financially responsible” to their list of desirable traits?

Yes, you should! Especially if you’re in great financial shape yourself. Studies have shown that couples who have similar spending patterns and the same philosophy about money tend to have more success together.

To help narrow down your options, and home in on only the best financial candidates for winning over your heart, lifestyle finance platform Neon Money Club launched SCORE, an app for prospective daters with good to excellent credit scores.

“SCORE is just one of the many rollouts we’re doing to bring financial wellness to the table because the table itself is boring and outdated,” Jackie Liao, CPO at Neon Money Club said in a press release announcing the new service. “We’re beginning with love, and we’re in good company. A recent Federal Reserve study recognized that ‘individuals with high credit scores are more inclined to establish committed relationships.'”

