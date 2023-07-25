10 Small Towns Where Cost of Living is Cheap & WiFi Speeds are Fast Enough To Work Remotely

The pandemic brought us the work-from-home trend, which enabled many people to move to smaller cities or even rural towns. The ability to work from anywhere with a solid internet connection has persisted even as businesses opened their offices again.

Between 2020 and 2022, two million people moved away from cities and suburbs into smaller cities, a report from the Economic Innovation Group showed. If you’re considering a move into a rural area, it’s not too late. And with high-speed internet advances of recent years, including the proliferation of Starlink satellite internet, it could be a better time than ever.

Starlink carries a one-time equipment fee of $599 but, after that, affordable fees as low as $90 a month. If you don’t want to rely on Starlink, you still have plenty of options. Broadbandnow.com did the research to find 10 rural towns with cutting-edge internet connections delivered by small-to-medium size service providers.

Looking for a quiet place to live where you can be productive? Consider one of these small towns with fast broadband internet at affordable prices.

Preston, Washington

ISP: Highland Fiber Network, Xfinity, CenturyLink

This highly connected small town 20 miles east of Seattle delivers quiet mountain living close to the city.

University Park, Iowa

ISP: Mahaska Communications Group, Earthlink

A former college town in Mahaska County, the region provides plenty to do, including concerts and events, museums, and plenty of places to eat and shop. Pictureseque Oskaloosa is just six minutes away with a thriving Main Street.

French Settlement, Louisiana

ISP: REV

French Settlement, Louisiana, on the Amite River, brings Baton Rouge character to a tiny town. Make sure to shut down your laptop to enjoy the Creole Festival in the community every October.

Nakina, NC

ISP: STMC, Earthlink

Less than an hour from Myrtle Beach, Nakina, NC, is a great place to work if you want to spend your weekends fishing or swimming at one of the country’s top beaches.

Flora, Mississippi

ISP: C Spire, Xfinity

When you’re not working, enjoy the great outdoors, the Petrified Forest, and the Barnett Reservoir just outside this small Mississippi town. Flora also recently developed an industrial park, so if you are a creative entrepreneur looking for a built-in consumer base, or just want opportunities to network with other businesspeople, Flora is a solid choice.

Molalla, Oregon

ISP: Molalla Communications, Wave, DirectLink

Molalla is less than an hour from Portland, and, with 15,000 residents, is one of the larger towns on this list.

Monticello, Minnesota

ISP: FiberNet, TDS, Spectrum

This suburb of Minneapolis sits on the Mississippi River and boasts a population of 18,000. Lake Maria State parks, shopping malls, restaurants and breweries provide plenty to do during your down time.

Mitchell, South Dakota

ISP: Mitchell Telecom, CenturyLink, Midco

If you are looking to escape the heat of southern cities, consider Mitchell, South Dakota.

Canby, Oregon

ISP: DirectLink, Wave, Midco

Just a half hour from Portland, this suburb of more than 22,000 is home to wineries, farms, and blazing fast, affordable internet service from three providers.

Tullahoma, Tennessee

ISP: LightTUBe, AT&T, Spectrum, EarthLink, Xfinity

Tullahoma has been offering high-speed internet since 2007. The town was the subject of a 2015 study about the benefits of broadband access in small towns. A pioneer in internet access for small towns, you’ll also find big city living in Nashville just over an hour away.

Bottom Line

If you’re looking for reliable internet to telecommute or start your own work-from-home business, consider one of these 10 small towns or suburbs.

