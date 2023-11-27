Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Savings Advice

These 5 Cars May Seem Cheap, But They Always Need Repairs

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Disappointed man stands in front of broken down car.
ljubaphoto / iStock.com

When shopping for a car, it’s tempting to jump at a low price tag. However, the true cost of owning a car isn’t just in the initial purchase – it’s also in the upkeep. Some cars, despite their appealingly low prices, are notorious for needing frequent and costly repairs. Here are five cars that tend to need frequent repairs.

omI’m a Mechanic: H

1. The Deceptive Sedan: The Low-Cost High-Maintenance Car

Sedans often attract buyers with their reasonable prices and comfortable designs. However, some of these seemingly affordable models can surprise you with their high maintenance needs. Certain older models of popular sedans have a reputation for transmission problems or frequent engine issues, leading to unexpected repair bills. Before settling on a budget-friendly sedan, research its long-term reliability and average repair costs.

2. The Compact Car Conundrum

Compact cars are another category where buyers can be misled by low prices. While their small size and fuel efficiency are appealing, some models come with a hidden cost: they are prone to certain types of wear and tear. Issues like clutch replacements, exhaust system repairs, and electrical glitches can be common. As with sedans, researching the specific model’s history can save you from future headaches.

3. The Affordable SUV Trap

SUVs offer space and versatility, which makes them a popular choice among families. However, some budget-friendly SUVs can be a money pit in terms of repairs. Problems with suspension, brakes, and transmissions are not uncommon in certain models. Additionally, due to their size and complexity, repairs can be more expensive compared to smaller cars. Be sure to check the reliability ratings and average repair costs for any SUV you’re considering.

Make Your Money Work for You

4. The Used Luxury Car Pitfall

Luxury cars depreciate rapidly, which can make a used luxury car seem like a steal. However, this bargain can be misleading. Luxury cars, even older models, often require specialized maintenance and parts, which can be expensive. Moreover, as these cars age, they may encounter frequent mechanical issues. A used luxury car with a low price tag can quickly become a financial burden due to its high maintenance needs.

5. The Sports Car Dilemma

Sports cars are exciting and fun to drive, but they can also be a nightmare in terms of repairs. High-performance parts are costly, and these cars often require frequent servicing. Additionally, insurance costs for sports cars can be higher, adding to the overall cost of ownership. If you’re eyeing a sports car with a surprisingly low price, consider the total cost of upkeep before making your decision.

The Bottom Line

While a low purchase price can be attractive, it’s important to consider the long-term costs of owning a car. Some vehicles, though initially cheap, can become a drain on your finances due to their frequent and expensive repair needs.

Doing thorough research, checking reliability ratings, and considering the average cost of repairs can help you avoid these hidden money pits and find a car that is both affordable and reliable. When it comes to buying a car, what seems like a deal at first glance might end up costing more in the long run.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

Living Costs Are Not as Expensive in These 5 Popular States as You Might Think

Savings Advice

Living Costs Are Not as Expensive in These 5 Popular States as You Might Think

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

If You Stop Buying Deodorant and These 8 Everyday Items, Could You Actually Save Money?

Savings Advice

If You Stop Buying Deodorant and These 8 Everyday Items, Could You Actually Save Money?

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Middle-Class Americans Feel Poorer Than They Are — 7 Key Signs You’re Richer Than You Think

Savings Advice

Middle-Class Americans Feel Poorer Than They Are -- 7 Key Signs You're Richer Than You Think

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things the Middle Class Spends Too Much Money On

Savings Advice

7 Things the Middle Class Spends Too Much Money On

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett Says Poor People Waste Money On These 12 Things

Savings Advice

Warren Buffett Says Poor People Waste Money On These 12 Things

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Paid for Everything With Cash for Months: Here’s What I Learned

Savings Advice

I Paid for Everything With Cash for Months: Here's What I Learned

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Biggest Spending Mistakes That Are Making Other People Rich

Savings Advice

7 Biggest Spending Mistakes That Are Making Other People Rich

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Rental Smarts: Lower Your Living Costs with These Negotiation Tactics

Savings Advice

Rental Smarts: Lower Your Living Costs with These Negotiation Tactics

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Purchases That Pay for Themselves Within a Year

Savings Advice

6 Purchases That Pay for Themselves Within a Year

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Cutting Out These 7 Expenses Can Save You $5,400 Per Year

Savings Advice

Cutting Out These 7 Expenses Can Save You $5,400 Per Year

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

35 Creative Ways To Save Money

Savings Advice

35 Creative Ways To Save Money

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Habits of Frugal People to Apply Before Shopping for Holiday Gifts

Savings Advice

8 Habits of Frugal People to Apply Before Shopping for Holiday Gifts

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

Savings Advice

I'm a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Key Signs Your Savings Is On the Right Track

Savings Advice

8 Key Signs Your Savings Is On the Right Track

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Money-Saving Challenges: 25 To Try in 2023

Savings Advice

Money-Saving Challenges: 25 To Try in 2023

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden: 1 Simple Strategy for Saving More Money

Savings Advice

Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden: 1 Simple Strategy for Saving More Money

November 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!