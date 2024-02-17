Advertiser Disclosure
4 Ways To Limit Non-Essential Spending to $100 a Month

By Adam Palasciano
Non-essential expenses can add up quickly, leaving you with less money to save each month or even putting you in debt. Although, if you’re thoughtful about how you spend your money each month, you can reduce your non-essential spending to $100 a month or less.

There are several easy ways to limit your spending that can help you stick to a budget and won’t limit your life, according to CNBC.

4 Ways To Limit Your Spending And Stick To A Budget

Here are four smart methods to help you limit your non-essential spending each month:

  1. Take public transit: Opting to take public transit, instead of using your car or opting for Uber or taxis, can save you a lot of money. With a car, you have to consider the cost of gas, maintenance, and insurance. With rideshare apps and taxis, you have to account for surge pricing as well as added taxes and fees. Public transit costs are generally lower than any other form of transportation and tend to have fixed prices.
  2. Eat at home: Dining out several times a month can be a big expense if you’re on a budget. Consider eating most (or all) of your meals at home. If you work at the office, be sure to pack a lunch each day to avoid spending extra money on takeout. While eating at home might seem like it will limit your social life, you can invite your friends and family for dinner at home instead. This will save you a bundle and you’ll still enjoy good company.
  3. Reframe your perspective: The most unappealing part of limiting your spending or sticking to a very strict budget is the idea that it limits your happiness. The reality is that personal spending limits and budgeting doesn’t have to reduce your quality of life. Consider how you can spend time with the ones you love and engage in your favorite activities in a way that won’t cost you as much. There’s always a cheaper alternative.
  4. Attend free events or activities: Instead of getting drinks or dinner out or going to the movies, consider free events that you enjoy. Maybe it’s hiking, a walk in the park, going to a free neighborhood event with friends, or hosting a game night at home with your family.

