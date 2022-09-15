Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money

Social Security Recipients: These Establishments Offer Senior Discounts for Those 62 and Older

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Mature couple exploring Belgrade in Serbia.
Vesnaandjic / Getty Images

Reaching 62 years old is an important milestone for Americans because it’s the age at which you can start applying for Social Security retirement benefits. This doesn’t mean most Americans begin collecting Social Security at 62, however — or even that they should.

See: What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?
Explore: 7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands

As GOBankingRates previously reported, nearly three-quarters of Americans eligible for Social Security wait until after the age of 62 to start collecting benefits.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

The 25% who do start collecting at 62 cite various reasons. Some simply need the immediate income to pay bills and buy groceries. Others like the idea of collecting benefits as long as possible — even though your Social Security check gets bigger the longer you wait. Then there are those who move overseas to cheaper countries, where the Social Security payments they collect at 62 can stretch a long way.

Make Your Money Work for You

One thing everyone can look forward to at 62 is a wider selection of senior discounts — especially at hotels and travel destinations, but also at certain retailers, restaurants and grocery chains. These discounts are in addition to similar discounts you qualify for when you turn 50-, 55- and 60-years-old.

Here’s a list of establishments that offer discounts to people 62 and older, based on various consumer and company websites. Keep in mind that some deals might vary by location.

Restaurants

  • Captain D’s Seafood: $5.49 meals on Wednesdays and Sundays
  • Ponderosa Steakhouse: 10% off
  • White Castle: 10% off

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

Retail

  • Belk: 15%-20% off; days may vary by location
  • Clarks: 10% off

Grocery Chains

  • American Discount Foods: 10% off every Monday

Hospitality/Travel

  • California State Parks Pass: $1-$2 off
  • Candlewood Suites: Up to 10% off at participating locations
  • Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts: Percentage off Best Flex Rate, amount varies by location
  • Holiday Inn: Percentage off Best Flex Rate, amount varies by location
  • Hyatt: Discounted rates for seniors based on availability per location and desired dates; savings percentage varies
  • Marriott: Senior room rate up to 15% off based on availability
Make Your Money Work for You

Discover: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early
Close to Retirement? The Best Senior Discounts for Ages 55 and Older

  • National Parks Senior Lifetime Pass: According to the U.S. Geological Survey website, the $80 lifetime and $20 annual senior passes provide admittance to more than 2,000 recreation sites managed by six federal agencies, with up to 100% of the proceeds being used to improve and enhance visitor recreation services.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for September 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.