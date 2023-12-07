Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Travel

Amazon Offers $25 Flights Home for Student Prime Members

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Airliner on runway in blizzard.
Alexey_Lesik / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Amazon and travel booking site StudentUniverse are offering Prime Student members $25 fights to visit friends and family over the holidays.

According to StudentUniverse, 3,000 $25 tickets will be available, with 1,000 available each day, starting at 6 a.m. PST on Dec. 5 and ending at midnight PST on Dec. 6 and 7.

To see these deals, click the link on StudentUniverse’s Amazon offer page to sign into your Prime Student account. Once that happens, it will send you back and automatically create a StudentUniverse account for you. Search for flights via StudentUniverse within the U.S. with a departure date from Dec. 8 to Dec. 25 and a return date (if applicable) from Dec. 8 to Jan. 14. Choose a flight itinerary with only one traveler.

Flights over $500 are discounted to a cost of $25 plus the amount over $500, per StudentUniverse. Bookings and full terms and conditions are available on the Prime Student x StudentUniverse page.

“As travel costs continue to rise, we’re happy to help make flying more affordable for Prime Students who want to spend this important time with family and friends,” Carmen Nestares, vice president of U.S. Prime and marketing tech at Amazon, said in a company statement.

Holiday travel is one of the biggest sources of financial stress for college students, according to a 2023 StudentUniverse survey. A recent Prime Student survey also found that 79% of college students are saving for travel, with 43% prioritizing a trip home to see family and friends. 

Make Your Money Work for You

Only a limited number of discounts are available, and StudentUniverse recommends booking as early as you can. However, if you miss out on the deal, experts say to save your traveling for January — specifically Jan. 8.

Scott Keyes, founder of the travel site Going.com, told NPR that ticket prices can drop 75% to 85%. Using data from Google Flights, Keyes said a nonstop, roundtrip ticket from New York City to Miami from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 costs $608, but it’s only $138 from Jan. 9 to16 — a 77% discount.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

Bang for Your Buck: 6 Best Vacations To Take on an Average Salary

Travel

Bang for Your Buck: 6 Best Vacations To Take on an Average Salary

November 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

26% of Americans Will Spend Over $1,000 on Holiday Travel This Year, Survey Finds

Travel

26% of Americans Will Spend Over $1,000 on Holiday Travel This Year, Survey Finds

November 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Don’t Buy Airline Tickets on This Day of the Week

Travel

Don't Buy Airline Tickets on This Day of the Week

November 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Cheap, Beautiful Places for a Winter Vacation

Travel

7 Cheap, Beautiful Places for a Winter Vacation

November 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I Work for an Airline: Here Are 10 Money-Saving Tips for Your Next Flight

Travel

I Work for an Airline: Here Are 10 Money-Saving Tips for Your Next Flight

November 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Luxury Travel Agent: 10 Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Heading to in 2024

Travel

I'm a Luxury Travel Agent: 10 Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Heading to in 2024

November 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Middle Class Vacations That Can Cost a Fortune

Travel

5 Middle Class Vacations That Can Cost a Fortune

November 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 American Travel Brands to Stay Away From

Travel

9 American Travel Brands to Stay Away From

November 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Cheap Vacation Destinations That Will Become More Expensive in 2024

Travel

7 Cheap Vacation Destinations That Will Become More Expensive in 2024

November 23, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Average American Spends This Much on Travel — See How You Stack Up

Travel

The Average American Spends This Much on Travel -- See How You Stack Up

November 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Highly Rated Luxury Resorts for 2024 That Are Totally Worth the Cost

Travel

10 Highly Rated Luxury Resorts for 2024 That Are Totally Worth the Cost

November 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Is Booking Travel Cheaper in the Fall? Why You Should Book Soon

Travel

Is Booking Travel Cheaper in the Fall? Why You Should Book Soon

November 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Floridian Frugality: How Tourists Save Big In a Tourist State

Travel

Floridian Frugality: How Tourists Save Big In a Tourist State

November 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Travel Experts: 8 Flight Deals We’re Watching For on Black Friday

Travel

Travel Experts: 8 Flight Deals We're Watching For on Black Friday

November 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Gas Prices Over Thanksgiving Holiday Could Drop to 2020 Levels, Saving Drivers ‘Over Half a Billion Dollars’

Travel

Gas Prices Over Thanksgiving Holiday Could Drop to 2020 Levels, Saving Drivers 'Over Half a Billion Dollars'

November 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Lyft Will Pay You If They Make You Late to the Airport — With The Exception of This Major City

Travel

Lyft Will Pay You If They Make You Late to the Airport -- With The Exception of This Major City

November 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!