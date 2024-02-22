These Are the 10 Cheapest States for Domestic Flights — Can You Afford To Travel in 2024?

Suppose you’re planning to fly domestically this year. In that case, you can expect to pay at least $143 for a flight, according to statistics from NetCredit. Of course, you may not have much choice in where you’re flying from unless you decide to drive to a lower-cost local airport to save money at the expense of time.

But the good news is that the destination cities with the cheapest airports for domestic flights also provide plenty to do for a weekend getaway. At the same time, the pricier cities are also worth the costs for travelers who may be less budget-conscious.