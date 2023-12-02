7 Cities Where Vacation Rentals Are Restricted But You Still Can Make Money

Sometimes, a hotel just won’t work for travelers.

For example, when a group of buddies ventures to see an out-of-town concert, and the cost of four rooms is prohibitive. Or when a family takes a beach vacation and wants the convenience of a close place with a kitchen that allows for easy comings and goings for lunch, naptime for the kids and bathroom breaks. Or when a traveler heads to a popular destination during a prime season and finds hotels either booked or way out of their price range.

For these travelers, a short-term rental of a condo, house or room in someone’s home makes a lot of sense, and they turn to sites such as Airbnb and VRBO to find lodging alternatives. Some municipalities allow short-term rentals with little or no oversight. However, many other cities and towns have implemented rules and regulations that require permits and inspections and limit the exact areas where the rentals are allowed and the length of stay.

But if your property is located in a prized destination or where hotels can’t keep up with demand, you could earn some serious money in the short-term rental business. If you’re considering renting out a room or more, your first step is to check with city hall to learn the rules.

Even though you could be required to pay for a permit or undergo a home inspection, you might find that the financial benefits outweigh the costs and the oversight. Here are seven cities where vacation rentals are restricted but still can make money for you.