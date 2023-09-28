Advertiser Disclosure
Uncategorized / Saving Money / Travel

How To Start Saving for Next Summer’s Vacation

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
A romantic couple on summer vacation enjos the sunset over the mediterranean sea by the pool with a glass of Aperitif.
SHansche / Getty Images/iStockphoto

As the autumn leaves fall, summer vacation may seem like a distant memory, but it’s never too early to start saving for your next getaway. Creating a strategic savings plan now will help you avoid financial strain and ensure a relaxing and enjoyable summer vacation next year.

Set a Budget

Begin by estimating the overall cost of your vacation. Include expenses such as travel, accommodation, meals, entertainment, and any unforeseen costs. Once you have a total, set a realistic and achievable savings goal, considering your income and regular expenses.

Open a Dedicated Savings Account

Create a separate savings account specifically for your vacation funds. This will help you monitor your progress and prevent you from spending the money on other things. Look for accounts with high interest rates to maximize your savings.

Automate Contributions

Automate a fixed amount or percentage of your income to be transferred to your vacation savings account each month. This ensures consistent contributions and helps you reach your savings goal without actively thinking about it.

Cut Unnecessary Expenses

Evaluate your monthly spending and identify areas where you can cut back. Consider cooking at home instead of dining out or canceling subscription services you don’t use frequently. Redirect the money you’ve saved to your vacation account.

Find Additional Income Sources

Explore opportunities to earn extra money specifically for your vacation fund. This could be through freelance work, selling unused items, or participating in the gig economy. Every additional dollar brings you closer to your dream vacation.

Utilize Cashback and Rewards

Take advantage of cashback credit cards and reward programs. Allocate any cashback or rewards earned towards your vacation savings. Additionally, explore travel-specific credit cards that offer points or miles that can be redeemed for flights and accommodations.

Set Milestones and Rewards

Break your savings goal into small, manageable milestones. Each time you reach a milestone, reward yourself with a budget-friendly treat. This will keep you motivated and make the savings journey more enjoyable.

Stay Flexible and Adapt

Be prepared to adjust your savings plan if your financial situation changes. Stay flexible and adapt your contributions as needed, but remain committed to reaching your savings goal.

Meeting Your Vacation Goals

Starting early and implementing a structured savings plan will help you afford a stress-free summer vacation. By being proactive, cutting unnecessary expenses, and exploring additional income sources, you’ll be well on your way to enjoying the fruits of your labor next summer.  

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Everyday Ways Suze Orman Says You’re Wasting Money

Wealth

Everyday Ways Suze Orman Says You're Wasting Money

September 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Best Place To Retire in America Named — How Does Your Town Compare?

Uncategorized

Best Place To Retire in America Named -- How Does Your Town Compare?

September 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says Don’t Skimp on Necessities To Save Money: ‘You Need a Reliable Car’

Wealth

Dave Ramsey Says Don't Skimp on Necessities To Save Money: 'You Need a Reliable Car'

September 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Tesla Model 3 Is Discounted $11,000 — Is It Worth Buying?

Uncategorized

This Tesla Model 3 Is Discounted $11,000 -- Is It Worth Buying?

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: Borrowers in These 5 States May Have To Pay Taxes on Biden’s Latest Debt Relief

Uncategorized

Student Loans: Borrowers in These 5 States May Have To Pay Taxes on Biden's Latest Debt Relief

August 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Is a Non-recession Recession?

Uncategorized

What Is a Non-recession Recession?

August 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How High Will CD Rates Go?

Uncategorized

How High Will CD Rates Go?

August 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Prompts To Give ChatGPT To Plan Your Finances

Uncategorized

10 Best Prompts To Give ChatGPT To Plan Your Finances

August 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Millennials Can Invest While Managing Student Loans

Uncategorized

How Millennials Can Invest While Managing Student Loans

August 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Move Over Dollar Tree: Here Are 5 Up-and-Coming Discount Stores You Need To Check Out Now

Uncategorized

Move Over Dollar Tree: Here Are 5 Up-and-Coming Discount Stores You Need To Check Out Now

July 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Electric Vehicles 2023: EVs Are Now Affordable as Sales Skyrocket

Uncategorized

Electric Vehicles 2023: EVs Are Now Affordable as Sales Skyrocket

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Small Business Spotlight: This Campground in Texas Hill Country Is a ‘Hidden’ Gem

Uncategorized

Small Business Spotlight: This Campground in Texas Hill Country Is a 'Hidden' Gem

July 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Has America Entered an Earnings Recession? What That Could Mean for Your Wallet

Uncategorized

Has America Entered an Earnings Recession? What That Could Mean for Your Wallet

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Places To Live in the US So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

Uncategorized

10 Places To Live in the US So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

July 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Taylor Swift and 24 More of the Richest Musicians

Uncategorized

Taylor Swift and 24 More of the Richest Musicians

July 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Gen Z Is Twice as Likely as Baby Boomers To Use AI for Financial Advice

Uncategorized

Gen Z Is Twice as Likely as Baby Boomers To Use AI for Financial Advice

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!