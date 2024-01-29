Advertiser Disclosure
Where Are the Cheapest US Travel Destinations in February 2024?

By Dawn Allcot
Travel prices tend to rise in mid-February when schools are on break, but you can still find great deals for a post-holiday getaway. Traveling to a warmer climate, like Florida, can help ward off the winter doldrums. There’s also plenty of free, fun, indoor activities in still-chilly cities like New York and Chicago.

Priceline recently revealed the cheapest U.S. cities for flights and hotel rooms, sharing that data with Thrillist. GOBankingRates sorted out the cities offering both affordable airfare and a low-cost hotel room, along with plenty of free or inexpensive activities to enjoy.

Kissimmee, Orlando

As long as you’re not staying on Disney or Universal Studios property, hotel rooms in Kissimmee, Florida average just $131 per night; you can fly into nearby Orlando for just $267. If you steer clear of the major theme parks, you can enjoy a fun, budget-friendly vacation there. Fun Spot America, for instance, offers all-day go-kart rides, kiddie coasters and thrill rides, plus access to the nearby Gator Spot + Splash Pad for less than $60 per person.

Chicago, Illinois

Temperatures in Chicago in February reach highs of just 36 F, but plenty of indoor activities make a trip to the Windy City worth it. Grab a hotel room for an average of $149, and a flight for just $220. Once you get into town, take advantage of free activities such as touring the Chicago Cultural Center and see the breathtaking Tiffany Dome, wander the Garfield Park Conservatory, or gets lost in a good book across the nine floors of the Harold Washington Library Center.

San Francisco, California

If you’d prefer somewhere warmer, head to San Francisco for just $268, round trip. Temps range from 48 to 61 F in February, which isn’t as temperate as Southern California but warm enough for a light jacket. Hotels in the city cost an average of $189, according to Priceline data. Consider booking your trip in time for San Francisco’s version of Mardi Gras with Fat Tuesday in the Fillmore District on February 13, 2024. Enjoy free live music, parades and an After Party Masquerade Ball at the Hotel Nikko San Francisco, including a New Orleans-style dinner, all free of cost.

Denver, Colorado

Grab a flight to Denver for just $242, round trip, and stay for just $153. People flock to Colorado in February to enjoy skiing at places like Winter Park Resort, dubbed one of the most affordable ski resorts near Denver by Snowpak.com. But if you prefer to stay in the city, you’ll still find plenty to do: Ice skate at Skyline Park, tour the Denver Mint or wander through the city’s many museums.

Bottom Line

Why hibernate for the rest of the season when you can book an affordable winter getaway and experience one of the best cities in the U.S. on a budget?

