The World’s Seven Most Expensive Private Islands

Fantasizing about an island getaway is a delightful pastime all year round. Still, it’s especially tempting during the winter months, when the sun clocks out early and the only sand we see is used to create friction on ice. For the wealthiest people among us, a jaunt to an island isn’t just a daydream; it’s the only way to chase away the winter blues. Whether we’re fortunate enough to fly out in style or plan a trip inside our heads, we can enjoy scouting out some of the most beautiful and expensive island getaways in the world.

Cocoa Island, Maldives

Cocoa Island is a gem of the Maldives, home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. They are known as a secluded honeymoon hotspot destination; the island offers ample opportunities to explore pristine oceans through scuba diving and swimming or simply holding hands on the beach. However, this romantic bliss will cost you. Staying in one of the island’s luxury suites will cost upwards of thousands per week.

Laucala Island, Fiji

Laucala Island is popular with the international jet set for good reason. The island offers pristine and secluded beaches, along with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore rainforests. Whether you’re a seasoned jet skier or want to learn to windsurf, you can spend your days on the water. If you want to stay on land, you can always go on horseback rides or enjoy the amenities at your luxury hotel. The island has jaw-dropping beauty with a jaw-dropping price tag, with some elite island villas costing over $6,000 — per night!

Necker Island, The British Virgin Islands

Over Necker Island, you’ll find the bluest water lapping on the shores of the whitest beaches. Perfect beauty befits this private island owned by Sir Richard Branson, where you can rent a space in one of the nine bedrooms in the Great House or six individual Bali houses. Between the nightlife and nature tours, coral reefs and luxury spa treatments, Necker Island is a paradise for the elite — and it’s priced like one. It’s one of the world’s most expensive islands to visit.

Musha Cay, The Bahamas

One of the most secluded destinations in the world, Musha Cay will offer you privacy and splendor in equal measure. Though it’s owned by famed magician David Copperfield, the island’s luxury resorts, family-oriented games, guided adventures, and opportunities to enjoy water sports are far from an illusion. The island’s rates start at $50,000 daily for 12 people, with a five-night minimum.

Cayo Espanto, Belize

At only four acres, what Cayo Espanto lacks in size, it more than makes up for in luxury. Your stay on the island comes with a personal chef, dive master, and butler, along with an infinity plunge pool. After booking a mainland adventure tour or private yacht excursion, you can relax with rejuvenating spa treatments in your own private oasis. But you’ll need to save up to set foot on those white sands, with lower costs at over $1,000 daily.

Fogo Island, Canada

Canada may not be your first thought for a luxury island vacation, but Fogo Island is a perfect place to relax and enjoy the beauty of nature. If you’re looking for a winter weather vacation, you can book a spot at the Fogo Island Inn and enjoy majestic ocean views and gorgeous glaciers. Visiting the Inn, you can tour an art gallery and catch a movie, before relaxing in a hot tub or sauna. Enjoying the snowy splendor will cost you some cold hard cash: Prices at the Fogo Island Inn can run over $2,000 with a three-night minimum.

Republic of Cyprus

Celebrated as the jewel of the Mediterranean, Cyprus is also famous as the birthplace of Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty. Visiting the island is an invitation to frolic on golden-brown beaches, take in exotic sites, explore ancient ruins, and participate in the annual Aphrodisia or festival of Aphrodite. In Cyprus, you can take in the beauty of nature over hiking trails before dressing up to enjoy some of the finest nightlife the world has to offer.

