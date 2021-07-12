Having Trouble Accessing the Child Tax Credit Portal? Here’s How To Sign Into ID.me

The IRS has created specific online portals for updating your personal information and managing the payments that will begin to be distributed on July 15.

In order to sign in to any of the portals, you will need to first verify your identity through ID.me. The IRS has partnered with the third-party company to verify identities before allowing access to the portals.

The process can be a bit confusing and time consuming, so you will want to have a couple of things handy up before beginning, including your state-issued ID and smart device.

First things first, you will need to download the ID.me application on your smartphone or tablet. You will be sent a code through these apps to verify it’s you.

Next, you will be required to upload a primary piece of identification to the IRS website. These can include passports, passport cards or U.S. driver’s licenses. The full list of accepted primary IDs can be found here.

Once you set up your account, you will be sent a link to your cell phone where you can take a picture of your ID with your phone. You will then be sent another link to scan your face through a selfie with your smartphone, to further verify your identity.

If your identity cannot be verified through this initial process, this is where it can get a bit tricky. ID.me will request further identification documents, which can be difficult to obtain.

For example, they request a pay-stub that bears a Social Security number. We contacted ADP, one of the largest payroll companies in the country, and tried to see if this is something they provide — they do not. While pay stubs are immediately available they do not display full SSNs. ADP told us that this is company policy.

Interestingly, ADP also stated that “just recently, the IRS mandated that Social Security numbers be masked on tax documents to protect against identity theft and guard against fraudulent tax returns” even though the IRS is necessitating them for further identity verification.

When we pointed out this issue to ADP, they recommended: “Reach[ing] out to your internal payroll representative and request for a certification letter with your full SSN information and attach a copy of your ADP pay stub.”

In other words, a lengthy process where you have to request a custom document be provided.

However, if you simply need to opt out of payments, the good news is that the IRS website says you can call the number on the letter sent to you in the mail.

